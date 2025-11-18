Woman Gives Her Friend A Ride To Work, But When Her Friend Is Running Late, She Isn’t Willing To Wait For Her And Leaves

Imagine agreeing to pick up a friend and carpool with them to work. If they were consistently running late, would you wait for them, or would you refuse to wait so that you weren’t late for work?

AITA for leaving my friend stranded after she showed up late for the third time? Hey guys I’m 23 and I drive a small Honda accord and I usually give my friend Teana, who’s 22, rides to work since we live close by and start work around the same time. We both agreed that she helps with gas every two weeks, and I pick her up on my way. It worked fine for the first month without any problems.

After the first month she started running late very frequently. Every single time I’d text her “I’m outside,” and she’d take ten or fifteen minutes to come out, sometimes even longer. I’ve tried being patient, but I kept showing up late to work because of it. My boss even noticed once which isn’t a good sign. So I decided to talk to her about it.

Last Friday, I warned her that I’d only wait 5 minutes because I couldn’t afford another late mark to risk my job. When I pulled up, I texted her “here.” She said “one sec.” After waiting five minutes, I called but she didn’t answer. I waited another minute and called again and same thing, I then left.

About 15 minutes later, she spammed my phone with tons of messages saying I abandoned her and made her walk in the heat, and that she missed the first part of her shift. I told her I was sorry but I had already warned her multiple times. She said I should’ve waited because that’s what friends do.

She hasn’t spoken to me since, and one of our mutual friends said I was kind of harsh and could’ve just waited five extra minutes to keep the peace. Now I’m wondering if I was too rigid about it. I know life happens, but I feel like she just didn’t respect my time. AITA for leaving without her after she made me late so many times?

