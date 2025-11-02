Woman Goes On A Weekend Date, But Days Later The Guy Texts Asking Her To Pay Him Back For Half The $212 He Spent
A woman says a man invited her out for an entire weekend of dates, covering much of the cost while she also paid for drinks and parking.
Nearly a week later, he texted asking her to send over $106—her “half” of the weekend—even though splitting bills was never discussed and she’d already covered around the same amount.
Read on for the story.
Date wants me to pay for half weekend expenses
I woke up with this text from a guy I went out on a date with 2 weekends ago:
“Good morning. I hope you had a fun weekend. The total from the other weekend was $212, your half comes to $106, minus whatever you covered at Bitter & Twisted. Go ahead and send it over on Apple Pay or if there’s a different platform you use let me know.”
This guy asked me out Friday night, whole day Saturday and Sunday.
Wow.
He did pay for the majority of the night but I also paid $70 at a bar plus $40 parking in downtown.
He kept insisting on going to the next place each time we finished the place we were at.
Sunday night he invited me to watch a movie at his place-nothing happened. Mid week again he asked me come watch a movie and sleepover, I said no to the sleep but yes to the movie.
Seemingly fine…
As we watched the movie he kissed me, I felt uncomfortable since it seemed like he wanted to do a little extra, and left (granted it was 3am) following day he doesn’t text me and wait at least 5 more days to text me that BS.
Never did we agree we were splitting the bill and it seemed like the rejection had him feeling salty about spending money on a weekend on me.
Seemed like he felt entitled to something more with me since he spend $106 on me, when I spend about the same and I didn’t plan on asking to split that amount.
Wild.
It’st tack. But am I wrong for not sending “my half”?
AITA?
Reddit agreed she’s NTA—asking for retroactive reimbursement after hosting multiple dates feels less like fairness and more like entitlement.
This person says she’s not obligated to pay in the slightest.
This person agrees with everything she has said.
And this person has a pretty petty response.
If romance comes with an invoice, it’s not a relationship—it’s a receipt!
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.