Woman Has Less Free Time Than Her Boyfriend, But He Thinks She Should Do An Equal Amount Of Household Chores

How to split up housework is an important conversation to have when you’re living with someone else whether it’s a roommate or a partner.

When splitting up household chores between two people, would you think it would make sense to split the chores equally or for whoever has more free time to take on more chores?

In this story, one couple disagrees about the answer to this question. Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not doing enough chores in my house Me (M26) and my boyfriend (M28) recently moved in together. We both have a full-time job but while he works from 6 to 12,30 AM monday through saturday, I work 9-18 monday through friday from home, and I also study for my master’s degree in cybersecurity.

Here’s what she does in her free time.

I also started working out everyday because otherwise I don’t move at all and I usually finish everything by dinner, leaving only 3 or 4 hours per day for my free time and hobbies. On the weekends I usually study or see friends, and I go shopping for groceries and stuff like that.

I usually do laundry, feed the cats or either cook or wash the dishes when I finish my shift earlier than usual since i work from home, but even if i am at home 99% of my life I am always on call and can’t leave my desk, so I can’t really do much while in work hours.

Her boyfriend doesn’t think she’s doing enough around the house.

My boyfriend complains that “i’m like a child” and I don’t do anything, when he spends his afternoons and evening sleeping or doing stuff at the computer. He even called his mother to do chores in my house making me look like the lazy jerk that lives in the dirt. He surely does more than me, but he is doing a fraction of all the things I am doing, therefore he has much more time to do chores than me.

She’s wondering if she’s wrong or if her boyfriend’s wrong.

Am I a jerk for clearly stating that I think since he has more free time it’s fair that he does more? I’m not saying he has to do EVERYTHING; but hells if I had all my afternoons off of work I would do more, and sadly I am glued to the work pc all day, and there’s nothing i can do about it. And if the roles were switched, I’d have no problem doing a bit more to support my boyfriend.

I don’t think she’s wrong. Maybe her boyfriend doesn’t understand how little free time she has compared to him. It might help to have a set list of chores they’re each responsible for.

