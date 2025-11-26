Woman Insults Her Friend’s Looks, So A Male Friends Insults Her Back And Calls Her Something Awful

Is it ever okay to insult your friends? Does it make a difference if your friend insulted another mutual friend first?

In this story, one man is pretty annoyed with a female friend who thinks she’s gorgeous. When this friend insults another female friend, he is overly honest with how he thinks she really looks.

Let’s read the whole story to see if he messed up or if his insult was justified.

AITAH for telling my female friend she’s not pretty? This situation involves a few people, so im going to introduce them now to get it out of the way. “Brad” my best friend since high school (22m) “Kelly” a mutual friend of Brads and mine (23F) “Sara” Kelly’s friend who is now all of ours friend as well(21f) And of course, me, (22m)

Kelly really seems to think a lot of herself.

Anyhoots, Kelly has never been the nicest person. Shes incredibly self obsessed, which means she assumes everyone else is just as obsessed with her. She talks to most people, especially other women, like they’re below her. What makes all that so hard to watch is the fact that she doesnt have much going for her and most people see that besides for her. She thinks she a fashion genius while she goes around dressed like a Christian mom of three from 2006. She thinks she is THEE beauty standard even though most people would agree shes anything but.

There’s other things too, like she thinks shes the smartest girl in any room because she didnt drop out of highschool, she thinks women are dying of jealously because she has an eating disorder, she thinks men who have met her once are pining after her, etc etc etc….

Sara is nothing like Kelly.

Now moving away from her for a second to focus on Sara. Sara and her have been friends for years now. I have no clue why, they’re polar opposites. Kelly is stuck up and has a false sense of reality while Sara is an absolute peach. She’s shy, and can be a tad awkward, but when you get her to open up she’s lovely. She is also a total knockout. She really struggles with her self confidence, though. She is SUPER self critical, to the point where she thinks she is literally the ugliest and worst person alive. As someone who used to be like that and sees a lot of myself in her, I feel very protective over her.

Kelly was pretty rude.

With all of that out of the way. I’ll tell you why I might be a jerk. Kelly, Brad, and I were hanging out a couple days ago. We all got on the subject of dating and Brad asked something like “Why doesn’t Sara date?” Kelly, admittedly, said “Well…look at her. It’s not like she’ll ever have the same opportunities as someone like me.”

He was even ruder back.

I was a bit buzzed, and verrrry tired of this bs, so I said “I know, you’d think she’d have men begging at her feet, since even you can get one.” She looked hurt, so I probably should have ended it there, but then she said “What are you saying?” And, idk, I said “Are you dumb? You’re not pretty.” Then she left and Brad chewed me out. Kelly is avoiding me, which, fair. But Brad is all ticked off at me too, and he’s normally right about things. So I wanted to get an unbiased opinion before I decided what to do. Please and thank you!

Was he right to try to knock Kelly down a peg, or was he just being mean?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He meant well, but he handled it poorly.

This person thinks the answer is obvious.

This person thinks the situation is hilarious!

Another person thinks Kelly deserved it.

Defending a friend with an insult isn’t the best idea.

