Woman Invited Her Cousin’s Wife To Be A Bridesmaid In Her Wedding, But After She Caused A Lot Of Family Drama, The Bride-To-Be Has Changed Her Mind

AITA if I uninvited my bridesmaid after things she said to my mom and my aunt (her MIL)? I (31f) asked my cousins wife ‘Elenor’(37f) to be my bridesmaid. My aunt ‘Mandy’ is her MIL. My cousin is Dan (41m). Mandy isn’t well and for the last year. Elenor has been complaining about her to my mom. Saying hurtful things about the state of her health, hygiene and house etc, going after all aspects of her.

Last year Mandy got a bad diagnosis and spend time in hospital. It was a hard year for her and when Christmas came it was a chance for all the family to be together and celebrate etc. But elenor and Dan were barely around over the Christmas period. Mom spoke to Dan and was honest about how we all felt about that, as well as the hurtful things Elenor was saying about her.

That evening Elenor started texting my mom. She accused my mother of having mental problems and said she needed to go see a psychiatrist. She said i wouldn’t look after her in her old age the way they look after Mandy and just a whole load of stuff attacking mom. It was very civil on moms side but Elenor seemed to be on a rampage and it was like she wasn’t reading moms replies. Mom tried ringing her and Dan as she felt it wasn’t a conversation to have over text but she wouldn’t answer. Mom was really upset by the end and dad tried calling Dan too but he wouldn’t answer. Ever since then the family have gone low contact but keep the peace for the sake of Mandy.

Elenor has been ok with me and did come on my hen party(what we Irish call a bachelorette party). We all thought she wouldn’t show up considering what she said to my mother. I didn’t uninvite her at the time at mom’s request, we were worried if I uninvited them it would upset Mandy and she is our main priority.

Now to today’s incident. Mandy’s condition has worsened and she now has different carers coming in for a few hours every day to help her. She gets on really well with her Saturday carer ‘Jane’. She looks forward to her day with her. Well last week Jane had been called into a meeting with her supervisor and was told she’s not allowed work with Mandy anymore.

Turns out someone reported her for taking money off Mandy. She didn’t take any money off her though. She would sometimes pick up bread or milk, basic shopping for Mandy and Mandy only paid her what it cost. Mandy was really upset and wants her back but Jane isn’t answering her calls. Another one of her carers showed her a letter the supervisor had sent to all of Mandy’s carers. It said they’re not to do any shopping for Mandy, that her son does her shopping for her.

So it was Dan and/or Elenor that had reported it. Neither of them do her shopping by the way. Mandy is really angry and upset over this, they knew how well she got on with Jane. We think that they did it on purpose to get rid of the nice carer as they don’t want carers coming in, they want her to go into a nursing home. Elenor said as much in the Christmas texts. Mandy is going to confront Dan about it. So basically, am I a jerk if I uninvite her from being a bridesmaid?

