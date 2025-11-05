Woman Keeps Calling And Hanging Up On Receptionist, So When The Same Woman Is Interviewing For A Job, The Receptionist Makes Sure The Boss Knows All About Her

Imagine calling a school or business and really needing to talk to one particular person.

If they didn’t answer the phone, would you leave a message, keep calling back, or pester the receptionist so much that she’s out for revenge?

In this story, a receptionist recounts a tale of a crazy woman who kept calling, and calling, and hanging up.

Let’s see how her annoying ways come back to bite her.

Always be nice to your receptionist I used to be a receptionist for a college department in a giant university. I worked with the general public in person and on the phone every day. Ring, Ring Me: “School of BlahBlah, this is thrillazilla.” CrazyB****: “I need to talk to [advisor who I’ll call Jan]. Me: “Okay, let me transfer you.” I transfer her to Jan, whose office is on the opposite side of the building.

The same person called back.

Ring Ring Me: “School of BlahBlah, this is thrillazilla.” CB: “Yeah, I just called and you transferred me to someone who didn’t pick up.” Me: “Sorry, she may not be in her office right now. You can leave a message if you want.” CB: “SIGH. Well, can I talk to the other advisor?” Me: “Sure, I’ll transfer you.”

She knew it wasn’t likely the advisor wouldn’t answer.

Usually when Jan isn’t there, the other advisor isn’t there because they are probably in a meeting or at an event. But…whatever. Ring, Ring I have now memorized her number and dread answering. Me: “School of-” CB: “Yeah, you keep transferring me to people who aren’t there!”

She explains the situation.

Me: “Ma’am, I work in one part of this building. Jan and [other advisor] work on the opposite side. I do not know whether or not they are in their offices. They are often in meetings or at events. You can leave a message or email them if you would like. I can provide you with their emails.” CB: “It’s not 5 yet, so why aren’t they there?! Who IS there?! Is everyone on vacation?!” …I wish… Me: “No. They are just not in their offices at this moment in time.” She hangs up.

This lady is persistent!

That was a Friday. Monday rolls around. 8 am. First call of the morning. Ring, Ring It’s her number. I die inside. Me: “School of-” CB: “I need to talk to Jan.” Me: “She’s not in today. She’s on vacation for 2 days.” …This was true… CB: “UGH!”

I’m impressed with how well OP keeps her cool during these annoying phone calls.

Me: “You can leave her a message or email her. Or you can come to the office when she’s back.” CB: “I don’t have time for that!” She hangs up. Ring, Ring It’s her number. Me: “School-” She hangs up. Ring Ring It’s her again. Me: “School-” She hangs up. Repeat this about 3 more times.

She’d finally had enough.

Ring, Ring It’s….wait for it…HER. Me: “If you keep calling and hanging up on me, I will no longer answer your calls.” CB: “GASP. You are being so rude to me!” Me: “Ma’am-” She hangs up.

But she’s not done yet!

A few days later, a girl walks in the door. IT IS HER. I know it just by looking at her. She looks timid, yet angry. She opens her mouth and I realize I’m right. I recognize her voice. She says she needs to talk to Jan.

I tell her where Jan’s office is and off she goes.

This is an interesting twist of fate!

A month later, I took a job elsewhere and my boss was interviewing for my job. I’ve been leading interviewees into her office all day. As I am coming back to my desk, I see her. HER. She sees me, stops, looks scared, and opens the door for me. I smile and say “Thanks!!!!!!” She says she’s here for an interview. I cannot stop smiling. I ask her to please wait as I get my boss.

She was so close to getting that job.

She interviews and as my boss is walking her out, she stops her by my desk. She introduces her to me and I can tell my boss really likes her, because this is the first person she has introduced me to. My boss brags for a full 5 minutes about how great I am and how she doesn’t want to lose me and blahblahblah. I just smile and nod. The girl looks extremely uncomfortable. As soon as she left, I told my boss everything. She was not hired.

It always pays to be nice. You never know what bridge you’re going to burn if you’re not. Hopefully the crazy girl learned her lesson.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

A former receptionist shares her perspective.

It really matters if you’re nice to certain people.

This person knows it’s best to be nice.

This is one way to rule out candidates.

Another receptionist shares her biggest pet peeve.

Being rude to the wrong person just might cost you a job.

