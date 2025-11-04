Woman Received A Ticket For Drinking Alcohol On The Beach, But Since It Was Her Boyfriend’s White Claw, She Thinks He Should Pay The Fine

Alcohol is a no no at many beaches, but since that law isn’t necessarily enforced, a lot of people bring alcohol anyway.

If you were given a ticket for drinking alcohol on the beach, would you pay the fine or try to contest the ticket?

In this story, one woman is in that situation, and since it’s too late to contest the ticket, she wants her boyfriend to pay the fine.

Keep reading to find out why she thinks the ticket is his fault.

AITA: Beach Ticket Fine I recently went on a trip to California last month with my boyfriend to visit his family. We went to the beach and I didn’t realize it’s illegal to drink alcohol there. (I grew up in NYC and thought it varied beach to beach). My boyfriend and his family did know, but they didn’t tell me. Regardless, I wasn’t drinking anyways since I had a headache the night before and wasn’t feeling good that day.

Unfortunately, the cops entered the picture.

My boyfriend and his family/friends were drinking on the beach when the cops pulled up and started questioning each of us one by one. I ended up getting cited a ticket because of a White Claw sitting next to me (which was actually my boyfriend’s), even though I told the officer it wasn’t mine. My boyfriend, on the other hand, got let off with just a warning since he didn’t have his ID and the cop who questioned him was nicer. I wanted to contest the ticket, but it was sent to the wrong location and by the time I got it, the deadline to contest had already passed.

Her boyfriend was no gentleman about it.

I asked my boyfriend if he would mind paying for the ticket since it was his drink and we were with his family and friends, knowing it was illegal to drink. I also pointed out that I took the fall for him because it was technically his fine to get. He replied, “Why should I pay for it? You got unlucky, so you should pay it.” AITA for asking my boyfriend to pay the fine?

It was his, and he knew better while she didn’t. That’s why he should pay it.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

Unethical is a polite term for this.

True. A weird thing to assume.

This is exactly what she needed.

Exactly. It’s a bad omen.

I hope so!

What a jerk.

