Woman Saved Up For An Expensive Headset, But It Broke When Her Girlfriend Sat On Her Desk Chair Without Looking, And She Refuses To Replace It

Sharing a home with a partner is not easy. Different upbringins can make expectations really hard to deal with.

In today’s story, a woman shares how her partner broke her headset by accident… But she doesn’t think she should replace it.

Is she in the wrong for expecting her to pay for it?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for asking my girlfriend to pay me back after she broke my gaming headset? So I (25F) have a gaming headset that I use pretty much daily. It wasn’t super high-end, but it also wasn’t cheap. I saved up for it and it cost around $120. I use it for gaming, work calls, and just general stuff. Last week, my girlfriend (23F) was hanging out at my apartment. She sat down on my desk chair without realizing the headset was on it, and when she sat, she basically crushed one of the earcups.

It’s unusable and will need to be replaced.

It snapped the plastic part and now it doesn’t sit right on my head, plus the mic doesn’t work anymore. I wasn’t mad in the moment cos accidents happen but I did say something like, “Damn, that’s broken now. I’m gonna need to get a new one.” She laughed it off and said, “Well you’ll get an upgrade!” I kind of awkwardly asked if she’d be willing to split the cost or at least help replace it since it was her mistake.

But her girlfriend was offended by her request.

She immediately got defensive and said, “Are you serious? It was an accident. I’m not paying for that. You’re being ridiculous.” I said I didn’t think it was ridiculous, if I accidentally broke something of hers, I’d absolutely offer to replace it. She rolled her eyes and told me I care too much about “stuff.” Since then, she’s been distant, and one of our mutual friends even told me I should just let it go because “it’s not worth fighting over.” But it’s not pocket change to me, and it just feels unfair. AITA?

Just because it wasn’t on purpose, doesn’t mean it isn’t her responsibility to deal with the consequences.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

First of all, arguing won’t help the relationship in this case.

But if they’re both wrong, then they should split the cost anyway.

