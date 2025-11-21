Woman Tells Her Friend’s Fiancé That The Proposal Plan’s Been Discovered, But She Gets Called Out For “Ruining” The Engagement

If you had a friend was planning to propose, would you tell them if their partner knew they were going to propose?

When one woman realized her friend had figured out her own proposal was coming, she thought she was doing the right thing by giving the fiancé a heads-up.

But it didn’t work out the way she had expected.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA ruining my friends engagement. My friend’s fiancé had been planning a proposal for months. My friend slowly started to figure out that it was coming soon. I thought it might help if the fiancé knew she was catching on, maybe to adjust the plan slightly so the moment could still feel special for both of them.

Now there’s drama.

I never suggested canceling or postponing anything. The day after, my friend texted me saying it was completely inappropriate for me to tell him that she knew about the engagement and accused me of telling him to cancel. She also said she’s stepping back from our friendship because of it.

It’s too late for them to mind their own business.

I apologized sincerely, clarified that I never suggested canceling, and expressed that I didn’t mean to harm or cause stress. I acknowledged that I should’ve kept my mouth shut since it was a special moment for them. AITA?

She learned too late that minding her own business is the best thing to do, but she meant well.

Reddit commenters mostly said NTA and that her heart was in the right place.

This person says everyone took this the wrong way.

This person agrees NTA, but it’s a good life lesson.

And this person says this was truly a hard decision.

When it comes to proposals, even the best intentions can turn a happy ending into an awkward plot twist.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.