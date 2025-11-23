Woman Was Excited To Go To Her Friend’s Wedding, But When She Woke Up Feeling Sick, She Decided To Stay Home

If we have learned anything as a result of the pandemic, hopefully we have learned that it is best to stay home when you are sick instead of going out into the world and spreading germs. That and how to wash our hands.

But the woman in this story is second guessing her decision to skip her friend’s wedding when she woke up feeling sick the day of the wedding.

Would it have been better to go to the wedding anyway? Let’s read the whole story.

AITA because I didn’t come to my friend’s wedding? A year ago, my friend was getting married, and I was so excited about it. I was one of the first to know she was having a wedding, I set the date, and for months I’d been choosing a dress, jewelry, and thinking about a gift for her, and so on. My enthusiasm dimmed a bit when I learned she was throwing a bachelorette party and hadn’t invited me (we’d known each other for ten years and went to the same school), but I was still thrilled to be a part of such an important celebration. I took time off work, prepared everything, and ordered flowers especially for my friend.

This is pretty unfortunate timing.

Unfortunately, the day before the wedding, I caught a cold and started feeling unwell. I took a load of medication, certain I’d be better the next day and at least make it to the ceremony to give my friend a gift. The next day, I woke up feeling so awful I almost fainted, couldn’t stand, and had a very high fever. Even though I wanted to, I couldn’t bring myself to go.

I would hope her friend would understand. It’s not like she wanted to get sick.

I should point out that I live only with my mother, who doesn’t have a driver’s license, and I don’t have anyone close to me who could deliver my gift and flowers to her. So I wrote to her with a huge apology, explaining that I was very sick, that I was sorry, but I wouldn’t be able to make it to the wedding. She said she understood. I asked her to set a date for us to meet up, because I wanted to give her a gift, and so on. She said she’d get in touch.

Here’s what she thought would happen…

I thought I’d take the gift to her after the wedding, but the illness turned out to be more serious, resulting in a month of treatment, several rounds of antibiotics, lung x-rays, and so on. My friend hasn’t contacted me since. Then my birthday approached, and we always met up for it; she’d give me a gift, I’d buy dinner or make something. I thought it would be a chance to meet up, so I could finally give her a gift and talk about the wedding.

Her friend doesn’t seem eager to meet up.

It always went like this: she’d text me with best wishes and we’d set a date, but then she’d just wrote on my Facebook wall “Happy Birthday.” I sensed she was probably mad at me or something. I thanked her, but she never contacted me again. Finally, after a while, I texted her that I’d like to meet up.

Is this some type of payback for not going to the wedding?

She replied, “Sure.” I was supposed to come over. I bought flowers again, prepared a gift, and everything, but the day I was supposed to come over, she said she couldn’t make it. I asked if she could suggest a different date; I didn’t want any more flowers to wilt for her. I always adjusted the date to hers because she works in the medical field and has very little time, while I am available every afternoon.

She’s really not sure what to do.

She texted “Sure,” and never spoke again. It’s been a few months since we last texted. The flowers wilted. The gift is still there. Is it all my fault because I didn’t come to her wedding? I wish I could turn back time and go, but at that moment, there was nothing I could do 🙁

If her friend is holding a grudge that she missed her wedding because she was sick, she’s not much of a friend. Time to stop contacting her and realize the friendship is over.

But that’s not her fault. You really should stay home when you’re sick.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The friendship is probably over, and that’s okay.

It would’ve been a bad idea to go to the wedding sick.

The bride’s prioritizes are messed up.

They probably weren’t as close as she thought.

It might’ve been better to mail the gift.

Some friendships don’t last forever.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.