Woman’s Ex Wants Her To Take His Cat Since His New Girlfriend Is Allergic, But She Makes A Suggestion That He Finds Rude

AITAH for how I reacted to my ex saying he was giving up his cat? This is more complicated than the title. My ex and I split over 3 year ago and maintained a friendly relationship until this past February when he started dating his current girlfriend, Z. At the time, I was living with my now ex, but I had tiny voice in the back of my head telling me to not cut my lease early at my old place and I was right, we ended up splitting in May.

I live in a fairly small 1 bedroom with my cat. He lives in a 3 story townhouse with his cat. These are cats we adopted when we were dating and living together, and when we split, it worked out well, one cat liked me more, one cat liked him more, easy enough, right? Wrong.

So we adopted these cats over 7 years ago and have had them for most of their lives. Anyone I date, I make it clear my cat and I are a package deal so if they have severe allergies, it’s not a good fit. However, Z has bad cat allergies. And supposedly she’s been trying to get more exposure to the cat and the allergies haven’t gotten better. I got a text out of the blue a few days ago from my ex asking if I would take his cat because Z is moving in.

I can’t have 2 cats in my apartment and it also also goes against my lease. I told him no, and provided him with a list of solutions, one of which included allergy shots which worked well for me. He told me no, shots don’t work for her. And I asked, oh is she anti vax or something? I told him they’re worth trying and left it at that.

The next day I got a series of texts from him asking what was up about me asking that, that it was a dig, just being really rude I guess. I told him that he’s had his cat for 7 years, she’s 11 years old, if you take to a shelter, she’ll probably die there, she’s not easily re-homeable, and she’s super attached to you and it’ll really hurt her if she just never sees you again. He told me to stay out of his relationship and that I had no business commenting on how he was handling this but he brought me into it in the first place. So, was I the AH for how I responded to this?

