Woman’s Friend Keeps Bailing On Her And Pushing Off Their Plans, So She Refused To Reschedule And Didn’t Answer The Phone When They Called

Friendships require give and take. But what happens when someone takes the other person for granted?

In this case, a woman is starting to dislike her friend after she keeps bailing on her and not even apologizing for it.

She finally had enough and isn’t even sure she wants to be friends anymore. But maybe she’s overreacting.

Let’s read the whole story and the comments.

AITA for ignoring my friend’s call after she cancelled twice because she was “too tired”? Last week, my friend(25/f) and I(29/f) had plans to hang out and she’s the one who asked to hang out first. On the day we were supposed to meet, she texted that she was too tired and asked to reschedule for next week. So today (the rescheduled day) she texted again and saying she was tired and asked if we could push it to next week again.

She drew the line while being kind.

I said, “I already have plans next week, maybe we can just hang out sometime spontaneously later.” (I actually did have plans) Then she suddenly replied, “No no no Let’s just meet today then!” and immediately called me. I didn’t pick up because honestly, I was just annoyed and didn’t feel like dealing with it.

She feels pretty annoyed with her friend.

A few minutes later she texted, “Are u sleeping? lol” It also annoys me, and I keep wondering if I’m overreacting or do you guys think I just never liked her to begin with? AITA?

