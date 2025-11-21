Young Woman Bought Her Own Food, But When Her Mom Ate It And Gave Some To Her Sister, She Hid The Food

When you live with your family, you often have to share things that you really wouldn’t like to.

What would you do if you bought some food for yourself because your mom often didn’t buy any, but then your mom ate some and gave some to your siblings?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, so she hid the food away, which upset the mother.

Who is the one in the wrong in this story? Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for hiding my food For context I am a middle child and may have middle child syndrome.

Last week I bought food for myself because my mom barely cooks or goes to the grocery store. It was a pack of multiple. I was planning on saving it for school or just when we have absolutely nothing. Yesterday after work I was hungry, so I opened the pack and ate out of it and left it in the back of the freezer.

That is rude, without even asking.

Later my mom woke me up from my nap to tell me she ate one and then because my little sister wanted to try one, so she gave one to her as well. I was a little annoyed but not mad, once I fully woke up, I went downstairs and hid it in an another place.

I guess mom will have to provide food.

Fortunately, everyone was gone that night but when they got home my little sister was hungry and because she hadn’t made dinner, she told her to grab one of my things to eat and to her surprise they weren’t there. She then asked me if I moved them and I said yes because I’m allowed to do that.

Umm, it is mom’s job to provide food for the kids. Not this young lady’s job to provide food for everyone.

Then she went on a tangent about how she would never do that to me (she hides food all the time) and how she doesn’t get mad if I accidentally eat something of hers (she will interrogate the entire house and have an attitude if someone eats something of hers). Then she was so upset she was like “I’m just going to take her to get something to eat.” By that point I had already told her where I had put them, but she couldn’t find them and got fed up with me.

I agree, she shouldn’t have done this.

Idk if it’s just me but I did find it egregious that she sent her back for seconds of something that wasn’t hers. She did say she would replace them, but my mother can be very “forgetful”.

There is a history here.

For background my mother has a history of giving away people’s food to feed the “baby”/ the youngest and it gets annoying because why do you think it’s okay just because you offer to replace it, and she will legit give away your last. Also, I had strong doubts that she would replace it because lately she hasn’t even been going to the grocery store and leaves the house once a day.

She’s been talking out loud a bunch today about going to the store to go replace my food, not actually talking to me because again she’s mad at me for being selfish.

Nothing wrong with wanting to keep your own food to yourself. It would have been nice to know the age of this young lady to determine just how out of line mom really was.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

Here is a commenter who might have a good suggestion.

Food insecurity is a big problem.

Using logic against her won’t work.

Yeah, there is neglect here.

Provide food, and it isn’t a problem.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.