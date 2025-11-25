Young Woman Took Her 77-Year-Old Grandfather To Eat, But When Her Grandmother Learned That They Ate Shortcake, She Scolded Her For “Letting Him” Eat That

Of course elderly people need to be careful with what they eat, but when are the rules too restrictive for their own good?

AITA for not objecting more to my grandpa having shortcake? My(21) grandpa(77) gave me a credit card, in the use of which I have a very fixed pattern. Each Saturday, I have lunch at a mall. I switch the restaurants almost every week, but always have my Saturday coffee at the same place. It’s a Japanese bakery. To be more precise, a patisserie. Eventually, my grandpa got curious about me making the same amount of payment at the same shop every week.

He became even more curious after finding out what I drink there, since I used to hate coffee. Asked me to take him there so he could know if it’s really that good. He said it’s ’pretty good’ and then decided to order Strawberry shortcake. Now his doctor had warned him that his blood sugar level was too high. I reminded him of this, but he reminded me he’s made changes to his diet and has been jogging.

He said an occasional cheat day won’t hurt. So I didn’t say anything further. Later we went home, where my grandma saw the receipt, told him and then called me to tell me off. She said I should have tried harder to discourage him, knowing how important health is for elderly people like them. AITA?

I think he would have been heartbroken if he couldn’t eat cake with his granddaughter.

That could have been worse for his health than the cake.

