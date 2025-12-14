16-Year-Old Girl Bought Her Own Bed Sheets To Help Avoid Sinus Issues, But Her Parents Let Her Brother Use Them And Called Her Disrespectful For Being Upset

When you struggle with your sinuses, you want to avoid dust and debris as much as possible, and for many, that means regularly changing your sheets.

What would you do if you bought new sheets for yourself, but then your family let your little brother use them, getting them all stained up?

That is what happened to the young lady in this story, so she got upset with her family, but instead of replacing them, her parents yelled at her for being disrespectful.

AITAH for yelling at my whole family because they used my pillowcase I, 16F, suffer from chronic sinusitis and a weak immune system.

Tracking down the root cause of these things can seem impossible.

We’re not sure what is triggering but multiple doctors have told me to rule things out one by one. The bed sheets in my house are old. I’m talking at least 15+ years.

Ok, so it is definitely time for some new sheets.

Some were even my parents bed sheets growing up. As a result they have a smell and have accumulated dust and ect over the years. The doctor recommended to buy new bed sheets so I bought 2 and rotate them weekly.

She shouldn’t have to buy her own sheets, but it sounds like she is very responsible.

I bought them in distinct colours and took care of them to ensure they didn’t get mixed with the other ones in my house. I put my bed sheets on the top shelf (as always) and thought nothing of it.

I would be pretty upset; she needs these sheets.

When I went to change my bed sheets I noticed one of my sets was missing a pillowcase. I searched and found it on my brother’s (8M) bed and it had yellow and orange stains all over it. Naturally I lost it because my entire family knows I bought these bed sheets to try minimise my sinusitis and stop contamination.

Ok, she shouldn’t shout at her parents, but they also shouldn’t use her special sheets.

I went to my parents and did shout at them because they change his sheets and used the pillowcase I had stored neatly away from everyone else’s. They did not care at all and told me I should’ve taken better care of them. They also got mad at me for yelling at them.

I can see why she is upset, but this isn’t the brother’s fault; it is the parents.

I apologised but I was so upset because the pillowcase I bought had been thrown and used like this. I also got mad at my brother because of how disgusting he was and how he treated my stuff.

This is really unfortunate, but a stain doesn’t make it unhealthy at least.

Anyways I put the pillowcase in the wash and the stains will not come off so now I’m even more livid. And I can’t buy a new one because it came in a set. AITAH?

There is a lot for her to be upset about in this story, including the fact that her parents aren’t providing for her the way that they should. While she needs to be respectful, she also needs to stand up for herself.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Yeah, this is a sad situation.

I agree with this commenter.

This commenter has a medical suggestion.

Hypoallergenic pillows can be very helpful.

A pillow cover could really help.

Her parents are really failing her.

