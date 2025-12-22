’52 bucks for two bowls and two drinks is nuts.’ – Chipotle Customer Wasn’t Happy About How Much It Cost Him And His Son To Eat

Chipotle ain’t cheap these days, folks!

Actually, NOTHING seems to be cheap right now, and the guy you’re about to hear from knows all about it.

His name is Matt and he took to TikTok to sound off against Chipotle after he went there with his son to get some dinner and got a big shock from how much he had to pay for their meals.

Matt said he ordered two bowls with double meat and two drinks…

And the grand total came to $52.64.

The TikTokker was shocked and he said that he remembers when bowls cost roughly $11.

Matt said, “I know I saw a story the other day about them on the news where the CEO is saying that their stock was down 15% because Gen Z wasn’t eating out anymore.”

He added, “It’s not because Gen Z is not eating out anymore. It’s because you guys have lost your **** minds.”

Matt asked, “Am I crazy here? That 52 bucks for two bowls and two drinks is nuts?”

Here’s the video.

I don’t think this guy will be going back to Chipotle anytime soon…

