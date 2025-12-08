A Couple’s Neighbor Came Into Their House Without Permission, And Instead of Pressing Charges, They Gave Him a Ride Home – For A Price

Folks, this story is equal parts tragedy and comedy.

It comes to us from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page and, while sad, it also has a pretty funny twist!

Read on and see what happened!

You just want a ride? OK, but it’s going to cost you. “This happened 24 years ago, when my daughter was an infant. My wife and I were living in a double-wide mobile home that belonged to her mother (my mother-in-law), and we lived in a very small town, a town with no traffic lights. A little background before the main event: at the time, my mother-in-law was dating a man who was basically always intoxicated.

Yikes…

He would drink until the bar kicked him out, then go to the next bar (I think there were three in total) and try to drink until he was thrown out, then he would go home and pass out. Now to the main story: one night, around 8 or so, our daughter was asleep, and we were watching TV when someone knocked on the door. We decided not to answer because of the time and because it was most likely the boyfriend. After we ignored the door, he went around and knocked on the other door, then the windows. Then he decided to open the door, we apparently had forgotten to lock it.

This guy was too much…

By that time, we were fed up with him and worried he would wake the baby, so my wife told me to call the police. I called 911 and told the dispatcher (who was in a different city about 40 miles away) that the boyfriend was trying to break in. As soon as I mentioned his name, the dispatcher said, “Oh, I know that name!” By the time I got off the phone, the boyfriend had opened the door and tried to come in. This is a very small town, and we lived less than a mile from the police department; the entire night shift plus the county sheriff’s deputies responded and drew down on him, since he had effectively committed breaking and entering, and they all knew him. The entire time, he kept saying, “All I want is a ride home.” I assured him that his ride was coming. After the police had him, a female officer went to my wife and told her she could press charges for breaking and entering since this was her mother’s place. My wife decided she did not want to deal with that and simply asked them to keep him away. The officer told him, “You’re lucky you didn’t wake up the baby, because if you had, I don’t care what she said, I would haul you to jail.” They said they would let him go if he would go home and sleep it off. He asked them for a ride and was told no; they then asked me if I would mind taking him home.

LOL.

Before I could answer, my wife said, “Not for free, he won’t.” The same officer asked him, “How much money do you have on you?” Whatever the amount was (my wife recalls it was about $40 or $60), the officer told him to give it to me, and then he would get a ride home; otherwise, they would take him to jail for being wasted and for breaking and entering. So, you want to knock on doors and windows and then come in uninvited just because you want a ride home? Fine. I’ll give you a ride, but not for free.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another reader spoke up.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Hey, he got a better deal than spending a night in jail!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.