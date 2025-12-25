A Grandmother Watched Her Grandson Work Hard While Another Refused To Lift A Finger, So She Wants To Give Him A Harsh Wake-Up Call About His Future

This grandmother has four adult grandsons, three of whom are employed and doing their part. The fourth, however, spends his days sleeping, gaming, and insisting that his disability prevents him from landing a job—despite his younger brother with the exact same condition thriving at work.

With aging parents who may not be able to support him forever, his lack of effort is becoming harder to ignore.

And after years of watching him coast, she’s wondering if it’s time someone finally said what no one else will.

WIBTA if I gave my grandson a wake-up call? I have 4 adult grandsons, ranging in age from 20 – 27. 3 are employed; the middle one is not. “Bob” says that he’s trying, but nobody will hire him because he’s disabled. His brothers say differently, that he makes no effort to avail himself of the assistance available, just eats and sleeps and plays video games.

Say it with me: Laaaazy.

Thing is, his younger brother has exactly the same disability, but has been employed since he was a senior in high school, first as a work-study intern, now as a part-time employee who expects to go to full-time as soon as his probation term is ended. He has already earned performance bonuses. His father “Jim” is not in the greatest of health, and has a family history of early death from heart disease. Jim is taking the best care of his health that he can, and has already surpassed the age that his own father died by several years, but the possibility is always there. My grandson seems to think that he can go on the way that he is indefinitely, that Mom & Dad will continue to provide for him forever.

Oh boy.

We have spoken to his parents several times, both when we saw that he was being babied as a child, and again as he became a young adult. That they need to light a fire under his butt and insist that he really start looking for work. They agree that yeah, they do, but apparently can’t or won’t follow through. WIBTA if I told him straight out that his parents aren’t going to live forever and he needs to grow up, start adulting, and start earning his keep?

Now, she’s turning to Reddit to decide whether blunt honesty would be overstepping…or long overdue. The verdict? Yes, yes they’d be the AH.

This person spells it out for them.

This person says they’re being selfish.

And this person it stinks but no, just no.

At some point, “trying” has to be more than a bedtime story he tells himself.

