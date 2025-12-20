‘Out of all these little things, there is one thing that is the best thing.’ – A TikTokker Said That One Ingredient Will Make Your Holiday Casseroles Taste Amazing

Are you ready to be the hit of the party at your holiday gathering this year?

Well, you’re in the right place…according to a TikTokker named Stephanie.

She posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers that she has a secret weapon when it comes to her making her holiday casseroles.

Stephanie told viewers, “You can add it to pretty much any casserole that you do for Thanksgiving or Christmas, and it just makes everything so much better.”

She added, “Out of all these little things, there is one thing that is the best thing.”

Stephanie then made the big reveal…McCormick’s Poultry seasoning.

She told viewers, “This. This stuff right here. Just sprinkle a little bit in your green bean casserole, your broccoli rice and cheese. You can put it in your mashed potatoes, you can put it in your au gratin potatoes, anything savory.”

Stephanie added, “Yeah, the secret is out, and you’re welcome.”

Here’s the video.

@southdallasfoodie I told my followers on Twitter that if I got to 10 subscribers, I would tell them my secret ingredient that makes literally any Thanksgiving or Christmas casserole 10 times better. So here it is giving it to my TikTok audience early cause I love y’all. What do y’all know about poultry seasoning? #thanksgiving #secretingredient #casserole #fypage ♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

Check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person was surprised.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Give it a shot and impress your friends with your casserole wizardry!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.