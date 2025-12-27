A Woman Grabbed Dinner With Her Son Instead of Bringing Food Home For Her Live-In Mother-in-Law, And It Led to Accusations That She Never Makes Sure She’s Fed

This woman already cooks most nights for a household that includes her husband, her son, and her mother-in-law, who lives with them due to disability.

On the rare night she grabbed dinner out with her son, she figured it was no big deal—especially since the kitchen was stocked with plenty of food.

But when she walked through the door, she overheard her mother-in-law venting on the phone, accusing her of never offering takeout and not caring whether she eats.

What she didn’t hear was a single complaint about her son, the person who almost always goes out without her. Read on for the story.

AITA for not getting my MIL food? My MIL is on disability and lives with us because she can’t afford to live on her own. She’s capable of feeding herself. Me, my husband, and son are all busy people right now, so I cook dinner 4-5 nights a week. The other 2-3 nights we eat out or at friends. There is always something to eat in the house even if I don’t cook.

My husband is off with friends today, so when I picked my son up from work, we stopped for dinner at our favorite spot. When we got home I could hear my MIL very clearly on the phone. She was complaining to her daughter about how I never offer to bring dinner home or take her out with me.

She went as far as to call me an a****** for not making sure she was fed when I know she isn’t feeling well. She didn’t say a word about how my husband doesn’t invite her or bring her food. And it’s incredibly rare for me to be going out without my husband. So he’s the one that isn’t including her 98% of the time.

Now she’s asking Reddit whether she truly dropped the ball, or whether this guilt trip was aimed at the wrong family member.

