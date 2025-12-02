A Worker Was Told They Had Put In Overtime And Work A Closing Shift, So They Took Their Sweet Time Cleaning and Closing The Place Down For The Night

A word of advice, friends…

Make me stay at work longer? I’m gonna make the best of it! “At my workplace, overtime is not paid out. Instead, its saved to be used later, meaning if I work 2 hours extra on one day, I can choose to leave 2 hours earlier on another day without any pay cuts or consequences. I could even leave 4 hours early and only make up those 4 hours within 2 or 3 weeks, a little bit every day. It’s a good system. Each of us has a little NFC Tag they hold over a scanner at the start and the end of our shift, and the system automatically logs the time. Nobody can alter the data. Yesterday, I got messaged by my boss. I did not read the message though as I was having a massive headache and didn’t read it before coming into work today. I actually only read the message after my boss then told me that I will be working the closing shift that day. He told me, after ASKING via message and not receiving an answer.

Thing is, today my shift started from 8 AM and went until 5 PM. So it’s a 9 hour shift already and the closing shift means cleaning out the place after 5 PM. Cleaning out the place can take from 30 minutes up to 2 hours, depending on a lot of factors. Usually its a quick 30 minute job, takes me 45 minutes though as I’m a bit tidy. But considering I was, once again, forced to do closing shift instead of being asked (an issue that I mentioned to my boss and colleagues plenty of times and caused lots of problems in the past), I was kinda mad so I thought to myself: Make the best out of it, and how?

I cleaned the place, yes.. it took me almost 2 hours. I was going slow, taking my sweet time, listened to some music over the PA speaker system, and afterwards I took a relaxing, long shower before leaving (taking a shower in my field of work is my right within work hours, so its legal). But where is the malicious compliance really? The malicious compliance comes in at some later point, when I will either collect enough overtime to take a few days off, or when I can simply tell my boss “you do closing shift for me now. I got plenty of overtime. bye!”. But considering I’m closing shift by schedule again tomorrow, I’ll probably be collecting plenty of extra overtime now.”

