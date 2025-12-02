A Worker Wasn’t Approved For Overtime, But He Maliciously Complied When A New Manager Decided To Start Trouble With Him And Made Him Work Extra Hours

I always go out of my way to give a new employee or manager a fair shot to make them feel comfortable, but we’ve all had to deal with jokers like this in the workplace before…

Work overtime and get you transferred, sure! “Years ago I was working for a popular restaurant supply chain as a forklift driver. I held many positions there over the years but took a step down from management to work at a nicer store for the same pay. Every night we were supposed to separate our pallets by type and leave them in the back, a lot of drivers failed to do this. Recently we had gotten a new management trainee who when closing the store began to blame me for this. So one night after I had finished up and separated my pallets I had my department manager take a photo in front of them giving a thumbs up to show to the manager when he inevitably blamed me for bringing an unseparated stack. Sure enough I got a call to the office with the new manager saying he had seen me bring an unseparated stack to the back on camera.

I pulled my phone out and said “the only stack I brought back was this one” showing him the photo. He got angry and said he had video and he didn’t care. He walked with me to the back room and there were a lot of unseparated pallets. He told me to organize them and I told him I did my job and I was going home and if he had any problems contact the store assistant manager who had made it clear I was not allowed to work anymore overtime as I was getting too much already. The new trainee begins screaming in my face so angrily that he is spitting all over me saying “I don’t care. He’s not here right now and I am not afraid of him”.

I then said “sure, I’ll do the pallets tonight” and spent the next two hours separating the pallets. The next morning I walked in and right up to the assistant store manager telling him exactly what had happened. He said “don’t worry about it. I believe you and he is being transferred to another store”. Sure enough he got transferred to the store I came from 25 miles away where he already said he’d off himself if he was ever sent there. He got fired about a month later after he harassed a minor.”

