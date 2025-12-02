An Employee Who Worked Overtime Was Told They Weren’t Working Enough, So They Figured Out a Way to Trick the Time-Tracking Software Their Company Implemented

If companies are so paranoid about keeping an eye on every single move their workers make…they might want to think about shutting down business!

Because all that does is make workers angry and resentful!

Check out what this employee did to deal with their situation.

Time tracking salaried workers is ridiculous… “My company decided to install time tracking software on everything a few years ago, but didn’t make a big deal out of it. When asked, management said to not worry about it and keep doing your normal workday.

This doesn’t sound good…

Recently, time worked has become a bigger issue. HR is coming down hard on everyone I know. According to them, we are only working 50% or less of our required hours. This didn’t make any sense, because the work is still getting done, and everyone is still online all day. Because of time being a bigger issue, I started tracking my time very carefully. I was logging over 9.5 hours of work a day, but only getting credit for maybe half that. Cue malicious compliance. I tested a bunch of different scenarios and learned what is tracked and what isn’t. Scheduled meetings are always tracked. So now I am in a meeting every minute of my normal workday.

See ya later!

And once I hit the 8 hour mark, no matter what I am doing, I drop it, and quit for the day. This has started to affect how much is being done in total on a weekly basis. But I am finished with working for free.”

Well, this sure backfired on the company, didn’t it?

