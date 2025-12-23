December 23, 2025 at 10:55 am

‘Never be envious of anyone. Never be jealous of anyone.’ – An “Orange is the New Black” Actress Said She Was Homeless While The Show Was Being Filmed

Folks, you’re about to watch a very important video that should put a lot of things into perspective for you.

Mandela Bellamy revealed that when she starred on the hit show Orange is the New Black, she was actually homeless.

Bellamy showed viewers a photo of herself at a party and said, “I really want everyone to understand that when you see these Getty Images, this is a homeless woman in this picture.”

She added, “The only reason I was able to afford a publicist is because, obviously, I wasn’t paying rent, and I had a national commercial that was running.”

Bellamy continued, “All of that money from that national commercial went to pay my publicist instead of finding a new place for me to live. Because when you’re an actor, you have to prioritize your career over everything, including keeping a permanent roof over your head.”

She then dropped some words of wisdom and said, “Never be envious of anyone. Never be jealous of anyone, ever. And I never will be again, because I know better.”

Those are words to live by!

Check out the video.

@themandelaeffect1

Replying to @Peasants-rights #greenscreen The world is an illusion. #fugazi #homeless #actor

♬ original sound – Mandela Bellamy

Bellamy posted another video on TikTok and talked about how she was living in a women’s shelter in Brooklyn during filming.

Check out what she had to say.

@themandelaeffect1

Replying to @foxy moron homeless and partying with billionaires😳🤷🏾‍♀️ #oitnb @Netflix @quintab @Uzo @E! News @The Hollywood Reporter @Deadline @Backstage @TMZ

♬ original sound – Mandela Bellamy

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

This story is a reminder that looks can be deceiving.

