‘Never be envious of anyone. Never be jealous of anyone.’ – An “Orange is the New Black” Actress Said She Was Homeless While The Show Was Being Filmed
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, you’re about to watch a very important video that should put a lot of things into perspective for you.
Mandela Bellamy revealed that when she starred on the hit show Orange is the New Black, she was actually homeless.
Bellamy showed viewers a photo of herself at a party and said, “I really want everyone to understand that when you see these Getty Images, this is a homeless woman in this picture.”
She added, “The only reason I was able to afford a publicist is because, obviously, I wasn’t paying rent, and I had a national commercial that was running.”
Bellamy continued, “All of that money from that national commercial went to pay my publicist instead of finding a new place for me to live. Because when you’re an actor, you have to prioritize your career over everything, including keeping a permanent roof over your head.”
She then dropped some words of wisdom and said, “Never be envious of anyone. Never be jealous of anyone, ever. And I never will be again, because I know better.”
Those are words to live by!
Check out the video.
@themandelaeffect1
Replying to @Peasants-rights #greenscreen The world is an illusion. #fugazi #homeless #actor
Bellamy posted another video on TikTok and talked about how she was living in a women’s shelter in Brooklyn during filming.
Check out what she had to say.
@themandelaeffect1
Replying to @foxy moron homeless and partying with billionaires😳🤷🏾♀️ #oitnb @Netflix @quintab @Uzo @E! News @The Hollywood Reporter @Deadline @Backstage @TMZ
TikTokkers shared their thoughts.
This person chimed in.
Another individual shared their thoughts.
And this viewer spoke up.
This story is a reminder that looks can be deceiving.
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · celebrities, hollywood, homeless, homelessness, mandela bellamy, orange is the new black, tiktok, top, video, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.