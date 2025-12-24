Angry Customer Makes Supervisor Cry, So The Manager Makes An Exception To Get Them To Leave

Imagine being a manager at a store. If an angry customer made one of your employees cry, how would you handle it? Would you kick the customer out or give the customer what you wanted to get them to leave?

In this story, one store manager chooses the second option, and when the customer later calls back with a complaint about a purchase, it’s time for revenge.

Let’s read all the details.

Customer made supervisor cry, then wants favour I am a store manager to a mid sized tool store. I had an extremely rude customer come in and bought a saw and corresponding stand. We are in a very isolated market, and most customers come from an hour or two away. He was one of these customers. There was miscommunication; we had a saw, but no stand. Our displays were inventoried and our new cashier didn’t know that.

The manager deescalated the situation.

He was hollering at one of the supervisors in the store, and made her cry after the fact. Just to get him to leave, I made an exception, sold him the display stand. He was on his way. This was back in April.

The guy called back months later.

We have a 30 day return policy, unless you buy a warranty which he said he didn’t believe in. Lo and behold, he calls back today, said that the saw broke on him. I recognize the voice. The smugness in my voice when I knew he didn’t have a plan on it. I recommend checking out our parts website, as he could find replacements on there. “You wont take care of me? Im a good customer.” You really aren’t. And I haven’t seen you since.

He looped in the boss.

Let my boss know to plan on a complaint. He said he would have our backs on it. Please understand most retail managers really want to take care of customers. I want to build up my store and keep complaints to a minimum. But if you are a jerk, make my associates cry, and bully your way through interactions, it sure makes my decision to help or not help you easier.

That customer definitely was not a “good” customer. I’m glad the manager stood up for the employees.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good question.

Another person hates when customers call themselves “good customers.”

He really is a good manager.

This is a good point.

Here’s a vote for banning the customer from the store.

Some customers are more trouble than they’re worth.

