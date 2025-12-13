Annoying Man Tried To Get His Coworkers To Do His Work For Him, But It Really Backfired When He Admitted He Didn’t Know Much About Excel

Have you ever had a coworker who was super lazy and tried to get everyone else to do his work for him?

If telling your boss didn’t help, would you just accept this is the way things are, or would you come up with a clever way to force your coworker to do his own work?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he uses an Excel spreadsheet to sabotage his lazy coworker.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Tricking My Slacker Coworker into Sabotaging Himself I work in an office with a guy I’ll call “Seth.” Seth is that coworker everyone knows: lazy, always passing his work onto someone else, and somehow always getting away with it. He’ll sit around on his phone or go to the bathroom every 10 minutes. He’s the kind of guy who will show up late, make some lame excuse about traffic, and then disappear for “lunch” for two hours.

The boss wasn’t helpful.

For the past six months, Seth’s favorite target has been me. He’ll send emails asking if I can “help out” with a project, but what he really means is, “do all the work while I take the credit.” I complained to my boss a couple of times, but somehow Seth always managed to weasel his way out of trouble. The final straw came when he passed off a major report that was due to a client in two days, dumping it on me last minute.

They had a question.

One day I casually asked him if he was good with Excel. And he admitted he didn’t know much about it. Perfect. The next time Seth tried to dump a bunch of spreadsheets on me to organize for his next report, I agreed.

This is clever!

But this time, I embedded a series of hidden formulas into the documents. These formulas didn’t do anything important, just enough to mess with the numbers if someone didn’t know how to check for hidden cells. It took me a little time, but I was careful not to make it too obvious. The kicker? Every time Seth tried to copy and paste the data into his report, it would scramble everything just enough to be completely useless.

The revenge worked like a charm!

On the day the report was due, Seth slacked off like usual, assuming I had handled it like always. When the client called, furious because the report was filled with nonsense numbers, Seth panicked. He rushed to fix it, but every time he tried to fix one part of the report, something else would break. He came to me, frantic, and asked for help. I acted confused and said, “Oh, I don’t know what happened! Maybe it’s a glitch?” I gave him some vague advice and watched as he spent the entire day trying to salvage his mess.

Finally, the boss did something about the Seth problem.

Our boss found out, and for once, Seth couldn’t talk his way out of it. He got lambasted for screwing up such an important project and was put on temporary leave without pay. I guess he’ll be doing his own work from now on.

That’s awesome! Seth had no idea admitting he didn’t know much about Excel would really backfire.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person has another suggestion.

This revenge could backfire.

Another person would’ve ignored the lazy coworker’s request for help.

A helpdesk tech shares his frustrations with Excel errors.

Laziness can really backfire.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.