Bar Patron Waits For A Couple People To Leave So He Can Get Their Spot, But Another Woman Claims She Was There First
Imagine being at a crowded bar on a date when there aren’t any open tables. You’d probably wait patiently for someone to leave and try to snag their table.
That’s what the man in this story did, but that was just the beginning of the drama. Now, he’s feeling kind of guilty, but he isn’t sure if he did anything wrong.
Let’s read the whole story.
AITA for not giving up my seat at the bar?
My girlfriend and I went to a restaurant this weekend with the intention of eating at the bar.
We get into the bar area and find every stool is taken and there are about six people standing several feet away, drinking and possibly waiting for a table. Normal stuff.
My gf and I hover near the bar for a few minutes and I spot two guys paying their bill. I approach and ask if they’re leaving, they say they are, and so when they get up, we snag the two stools as the bartender clears their plates.
Someone else wanted the same spot.
We’re sitting there for about 30 seconds before I get a tap on my shoulder. I turn to find a woman behind me, and she says, “We were waiting over there for a spot at the bar, and we were here first.”
Now, there is no list or designated area to stand to wait for a spot at the bar.
Without hesitating, I kind of laughed, and said, “That’s not how bars work.”
My girlfriend immediately had my back and was like, yeah, getting a spot at the bar doesn’t work like that.
He feels kind of guilty.
The woman was incredulous and repeated herself, but my girlfriend and I just turned around and grabbed our menus and ordered.
Of course, 10 minutes later, the woman and her date got a spot directly across from us at the U-shaped bar and gave us the stink eye the whole time, and I think she may even took our photo.
It was awkward as hell, but I remained defiant in my reasoning: First come, first serve at a bar. And if the roles were reversed, I would have been like, “Darn! We missed those guys standing up! Better pay more attention.”
Still, it was awkward and I felt a little guilty by the time we left. AITA?
The other woman was wrong. That’s NOT how bars work. First come first serve, sure, but if you’re closer to the table and get it first, it’s yours.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
Most bars don’t have lines.
Bars also don’t take reservations.
It wasn’t a restaurant.
Here’s how it works in the UK…
If you want a reserved table, go somewhere else.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.