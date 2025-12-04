Boss Told An Employee They Had To Come In After A Painful Surgery, So They Maliciously Complied And Later Got Paid To Avoid A Lawsuit With The Company

This probably sounds totally obvious, but people who are on heavy medication should never, EVER go to work.

It’s an accident waiting to happen!

And this person knows all about it…

Check out what this Reddit user had to say in the story below about a boss who was clearly off his rocker.

Manager made me work while I was recovering from a painful surgery. “Around two years ago I used to work for this grocery store right around the corner from where I lived. I loved working there! I constantly had something to do and when the store wasn’t busy, I would talk with my coworkers and just enjoy the night. My main position was in the bakery/hot food area but since we were only a small one, only one worker would be in at a time. A regular night would involve me slicing meat, serving food, and putting the baked goods into the oven. After about 6 months of working there I found out that I was moving town. I felt terrible and gave my manager my two weeks notice. I felt terrible because this was out of the blue and they had to train someone new so I offered to work without pay for the two weeks so they wouldn’t lose money. My manager said no it was fine but he greatly appreciated it.

Out of nowhere I developed a severe pain in my mouth and discovered that my wisdom teeth were coming in and were causing some weird damage to my jaw. This resulted in me needing emergency surgery on the weekend after my two weeks notice was up.

The day after my surgery my manager texts me. Awful Manager (AM): OP we need you today. The scheduled worker called in sick and no one wants to cover his shift. Me: Actually AM, I just had surgery last night for my wisdom teeth right now and have taken a bunch of medication to sooth the pain. Also, my two weeks notice is up so I technically don’t work for you anymore. AM: Do I sound like I give a ****? We need you and if you don’t come now I will see to it that you don’t get hired anywhere else. SO how does working sound like now? I WAS SHOCKED. Before today, my manager had been the best boss to work for so I was utterly surprised. Me: Alright. Ill be in soon I guess. AM: You better be, or else.

About five minutes later I get dropped off at the work (Normally I’d walk there but I had taken so many meds that I could barely remember how to get there) AM: What took you so long? Ive had to cover for you in the bakery for the past half hour. His last text was only sent five minutes before that. I quickly apologized, walked into the bakery, and started doing my work. Normally I am a good person who wouldn’t start trouble but because of how out of it I was, I was ready to start making AM’s life a living hell. Every time he asked for someone to do help him out with a task, I would volunteer to help. Each time I would make myself fall off of the ladder or cause food to come crashing down on me. He kept telling me it was alright but as the night went on, I could tell his blood was starting to boil so I continued. As the end of the night neared, my job was to clean the meat slicer and I had a plan. I began to clean the meat slicer but I “accidentally” turned it on. By this time I had no problems controlling my body so I came as close as I could to cutting myself without actually doing it.

AM walked in to seeing me do this and immediately screamed at me and told me how I could have hurt myself. I just responded with a confused look on my face and said “Oh whoops hehe.” He just sat there looking at me and pulled me into his office where he began screaming at me for all the stupid things I had done that night. The falling off the ladder, the dropping food on me, and now the meat slicer. Instead of getting upset because it was technically his fault, I just sat there with a blank look on my face, pulled out my phone, and showed him the messages HE sent me. He went silent.

I stood up and told him “You’ll be hearing from my lawyer” and walked out. The grocery store ended up firing AM for mistreating the employees and he also got sued for ****** harassment by one of the other employees. The store also gave me a hefty paycheck because they decided to settle out of court instead of fighting a lawsuit that they would inevitably lose.”

