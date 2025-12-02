Boss Told An Employee They Had To Make Up 30 Minutes They Missed On A Saturday, So They Showed Up For 30 Minutes Early And Went Home Because They Weren’t Supposed To Work Any Overtime

Folks, I’m gonna go ahead and say it...

This is one of the funniest “Malicious Compliance” stories I’ve ever had the pleasure of reading!

And, with that, read on and find out what happened.

You’re gonna love it!

Required to work 40 hours a week? “Years ago I worked for a company that tried to skate by with as little labor overhead as possible.

These places are the worst…

They’d hire under qualified people and then expect top results. Management was a husband and wife who ran the company like it was a Fortune 500 company. We maybe had 30-40 employees. They’d implement all sorts of policies. Most of them were arbitrary and very micromanaging. One of the policies they created was a “mandatory 40 hours” policy. If you missed any work Monday-Friday you’d have to come in on Saturday to make it up, no excuses accepted. If you didn’t come in on Saturday to make up the time you’d get a strike. 3 strikes and you’re gone. One day I needed to take off from work 1/2 an hour early and I cleared it with my on-site boss.

Ummm…

On Friday one of the owners calls me and says she double checking to make sure I’ll be there on Saturday. I explain it was only a 1/2 an hour I missed and she said there were no excuses accepted. I needed to work my 40 hours otherwise I’d get a strike. Cue my malicious compliance. I told her okay and I’d be there on Saturday. I get to the site on time for 7 am roll call. The on-site boss takes roll and starts telling people what projects they are going to work on. There’s about 15 people on site and I deliberately stand in the back waiting. By the time the boss makes it to me it’s about 7:25 am.

LOL.

He starts detailing my job and I cut him off and explain that I’ll be leaving in 5 minutes. He looks at me and asks why. I explain to him that I was told I needed to work my 40 hours and that since I missed 1/2 an hour of work I only needed to make up 1/2 an hour and would be leaving at 7:30 am. He asks why can’t I stay all day and get the overtime. I reply that I’m only required to work 40 hours and that I have plans. I left promptly at 7:30 am and had a great weekend. Come Monday I got a “we’re disappointed that you chose not to stay to help your coworkers” speech from the bosses and that was about it. That policy went away a few weeks later.”

