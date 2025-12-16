Boyfriend Always Received Christmas Gifts For His Girlfriend’s Family, But Refused To Buy Them Any Because He Doesn’t Celebrate The Holiday

Navigating cultural differences in a relationship isn’t easy, but good couples find a balance.

One boyfriend was put to the test when his girlfriend suggested he buy gifts for her family this year, even though he didn’t celebrate Christmas.

So when he refused, he was left to reckon with his own selfish instincts.

AITA for refusing to buy my gf’s family Christmas presents because I don’t celebrate the holiday? My GF and I have been together for 3 years and we usually spend the Christmas break apart.

The two have very different holiday traditions, and lately it’s begun to cause some trouble.

She goes to her family and I go to mine, even though we don’t celebrate Christmas. A few weeks ago she asked me to buy her family presents this year so she could bring it to them.

She says that other people have no problem doing this, but still he resists.

She said her sister’s new bf who’s Jewish will send presents to their whole family even though he doesn’t celebrate either. I say that’s great for him but unfair to place that expectation on me.

Now she’s really mad at him and points out his hypocrisy.

She says that’s not the point and accuses me of being a cheapskate since I receive Christmas presents from her whole family every year. I say it’s their choice and while I appreciate the presents, it’s not right to force me to practice a tradition I don’t believe in. AITA?

You can’t take and take and take without ever giving anything in return.

What did Reddit think?

If this man can’t give gifts, he definitely shouldn’t be getting them in return.

Maybe this guy really is a cheapskate.

A greeting card should be the bare minimum here.

If he doesn’t start stepping up, his girlfriend may just find someone who will.

He may have framed it as a moral stance, but it sounded a lot more like convenience.

Relationships never work well when one side gets all the perks.

