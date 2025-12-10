Boyfriend And Girlfriend Take A Road Trip Every Weekend, But Since He Does All The Driving, He Thinks She Should Pack Lunch

Going on a trip with your significant other can be fun, but it can also be stressful. Going every week is a whole other story.

AITA for asking my girlfriend to pack my food for travel if I’ll be the only one driving?

24M & 24F, in relationship since 3.5 yrs.

Currently, we work in the same city but live separately (planning to move in together soon).

We like to travel.

I have a hatchback.

So we travel almost every week to a temple around 1.5 hours far away from one side.

We like that place as it also provides scenic views, activities like trekking, rope ways, vivid market etc.

It takes a total of 3 hours of driving.

Sounds little, but it’s tiring as the temple is situated on hills.

So roads are just 2 lane, curvy and demands 101% attention of the driver.

Mentally & physically exhausting.

She knows driving, but isn’t confident enough to drive on that path, that too with a vehicle she isn’t used to enough (my car).

She doesn’t a car her right now. So obviously, the responsibility of driving has totally fallen on me.

We start the journey early in the morning due to less traffic and calm environment.

Come back by the evening.

So, we wake up at around 4:00 AM, start the journey by 5:30. Note that my nature is to keep load roughly fair on each other.

We pack one time’s food.

(We do things on a budget).

So I proposed to her the idea of taking responsibility of our food (basically pack my one time food too) just like I’m taking 100% load of driving.

It will make things more balanced and it will enable me to wake up at 4:30 instead, an extra 30 mins sleep.

But she didn’t agree at all and said that packing our own food sounds “equal” to her.

Hearing that internally made me angry, because she’s talking about fairness when it comes to packing food, but doesn’t apply it to driving.

So, to me, it became more about fairness than food.

I can’t push her to take part in driving, as it’s a risk for everyone’s safety. I can only do that with food.

I initially kept my cool, respectfully presented my thoughts and was ready for a calm discussion.

But she became annoyed soon and wasn’t as polite as me, said I eat double than her. We ended up having a verbal fight.

Now nobody initiates a talk about travel. AITA here?

