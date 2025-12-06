Boyfriend Tells Girlfriend He’s Going To His Sister’s Wedding, But She Claims It’s More Important For Him To Stay Home And Take Her To The Airport

If your sister were getting married, would you skip the wedding to take your girlfriend to the airport? That doesn’t really sound reasonable, does it?

Yet, the man in this story isn’t sure which one to do, humor his girlfriend or go to his sister’s wedding.

Let’s read the whole story.

Why does she start an argument whenever I mention something about my family I told my girlfriend, my sister was getting married and wanted me to be at the wedding. The wedding is 3 states away on a date in the near future.

His girlfriend claimed she was more important.

She got upset and said no you can’t go I need you to drive me to the airport the day after the wedding. I say ok you never told me you were leaving anywhere. She responded with “I didn’t tell you bc I just decided today that I want to go on a vacation.”

He thinks his girlfriend is being unreasonable.

I said ok where and how long will you be? She said she was only going for two days. Am I wrong to think she is doing something wrong?

It’s his sister’s wedding. He shouldn’t skip it to take his girlfriend to the airport.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is why Uber exists.

He should definitely go to the wedding.

She probably hasn’t even booked the trip yet.

The red flags are very obvious.

His girlfriend is crazy!

