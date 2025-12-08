College Freshman Tries To Be Quiet When He Comes Home Late After Theater Rehearsals, But His Roommate Still Wakes Up Every Night

Having a roommate can be a struggle, especially when your sleep schedules don’t match.

A freshman theater student says he’s trying his best to be a considerate roommate—but no matter what he does, his late-night schedule keeps waking his roommate up.

Now, he’s left wondering what else he can possibly do, or if his roommate should solve his own problem.

Read on for the story.

AITA: I’m doing everything my roommate asks and I’m still waking him up at night Just started my freshman year of college. I really like my roommate, and we seem to be getting along, minus one issue. He says that I’m not being quiet enough when I come into the room at night after I complete my homework. Here’s the thing, we did have a conversation about this. I explained to him that since I’m in a play at my school, I don’t get to start my homework until after 10pm. Now, when I get out of rehearsal, I go to the library until about midnight, finish my homework, or try to. If I don’t, which happens a lot, I go to a study room in my dorm hall and finish it up. I’m averaging getting back to my room at 2-3am.

They talked it out.

During our conversation, he explained to me that I keep waking him up. I listened carefully. I explained to him that I was moving quietly around the room. All he asked was that I don’t open drawers when I get back into the room because that’s usually what wakes him up. I agreed not to, and I have not been.

Might be time for earplugs.

The last two nights in a row, he has woken up from me entering the room. I open the door as quietly as possible but it is incredibly creaky. Today he texted me saying something along the lines of “dude I’m so serious, you have to be quiet when you come into the room, I couldn’t go back to sleep last night.”

Now, of course I feel bad about this as I am trying my hardest not to wake him up, but here’s the part that gets me.

There’s actually an easy solution.

He has noice cancelling headphones and he doesn’t use them. I have done everything he asked of me. The one thing I asked is for him to use is noise cancelling headphones, which he did when we first moved in. I honestly don’t know what to do. I feel like all of the responsibility of keeping him asleep is on me. AITA?

Reddit largely sided with the student, calling him NTA.

Most people suggested the roommate use headphones, or play white noise.

This person pointed out that he’s gone above and beyond to be courteous, and that his roommate can’t expect total silence in a shared dorm.

And this person says this is just the nature of having a roommate…and OP’s needs to CHILLAX.

It’s not a noise problem—it’s a roommate problem.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.