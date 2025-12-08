College Student Loses Patience With Roommates’ Screaming Puppy, But They Say She’s The One Out of Line

Nothing kills study vibes like a howling puppy.

One college student says her roommates left their new dog alone for five straight hours — without warning her — right before her midterms.

Now, she wondering if she’s in the wrong for being upset about it.

Read on for the story.

AITA for yelling at my roommates after they leave their screaming dog home for hours without telling me about it? My roommates just got a new puppy, she’s adorable but she isn’t trained with anything yet including potty training and kennel training. They usually have her out with them when they are home including throughout the night, which means that she doesn’t cry when they are home. I’ve been studying all week long for my midterms and need some silence or soft music to study. They left the dog in her kennel.

Uh oh.

(They yell at me if I take her out without their knowledge even if she’s screaming, which I understand as it’s their dog but it feels like they aren’t kennel training unless they are gone and I’m home) and they went out for 5 hours until 12:00 am. She wouldn’t stop screaming once. It’s not the fact that they left her here, it’s the fact they didn’t tell me anything before leaving. I would’ve loved some heads up so that I could charge my headphones or figure something out to where I could go to a library to study but instead I got nothing.

Uh, no kidding.

When they got home I tried to hint that I didn’t like their dog screaming all night while I’m trying to study and their response was that she’s just a baby and doesn’t mean it. This isn’t the first time they’ve shoved my feelings aside when it comes to the dogs and so I lost it.

Ouch.

I told them that this is why I want to move out, the lack of communication and having to stop them when they are leaving or getting home to ever talk to them about anything and that they have zero empathy for anybody else if it makes them look bad.

I feel bad for what I said and I know it’s not okay for me to blow up like that. But I also feel like I should at least get a heads up if I’m expected to live with the dog. AITA?

Reddit didn’t blame her for blowing up. Most agreed that communication is key—especially when you’re sharing walls, sleep, and sanity with someone else’s untrained pet.

This person said these roommates have no idea what they’re doing.

This person said OP is being way too hard on herself.

And this person said those roommates are wildly inconsiderate.

If your dog keeps the house up all night, don’t be surprised when your roommate finally barks back.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.