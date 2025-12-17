Company CEO Wants Employees To Think Of The Company As A “Family,” But When One Employee Asks For A Favor, She’s Not Treated That Way

Have you ever worked for a company where the higher ups try to pretend like everyone there is a family?

It can be really annoying because you know there’s no way the executives really think of the employees as family members.

In this story, we hear about a company that preaches “family” and see what happens when they don’t really act like a family.

Let’s read all about it.

They Preached “We’re a Family” Until Someone Actually Needed Help For three years, every company meeting ended the same way: “Remember, we’re not just coworkers, we’re family here.” The CEO loved that line. Pushed the “family culture” hard. Company picnics, birthday celebrations, the whole routine.

But what will happen when someone in the family needs help?

Then my coworker’s house burned down. Lost everything. She had insurance but it takes time to process, and she needed immediate help with temporary housing and basics. She’d been with the company for eight years. Stellar employee. Never missed deadlines. She asked if the company could advance her next paycheck or provide a short term loan. Not a handout – literally just her own money a week early.

The CEO is a liar and a hypocrite.

HR said it was “against policy.” The CEO who talked endlessly about family wouldn’t even take a meeting. Some of us pooled money to help her out. We raised about $3,000 between twelve people. When the CEO heard about it, he sent a company-wide email praising our “generous spirit” and “family values.” Didn’t contribute a dollar himself.

So what will happen when the CEO wants the “family” to work together?

Two months later, same CEO sent out an email about how we needed to “go above and beyond” during a busy period. Said “family steps up when it matters.” Expected everyone to work weekends without overtime pay because “that’s what family does.” The same coworker who lost everything declined. Said she had plans. Politely but firmly. She got written up for “not being a team player” and “lacking commitment to company culture.”

I don’t blame her.

She quit a week later. Three others followed. In the exit interviews, all four mentioned the “family” hypocrisy. Management’s takeaway? They need to “screen better for cultural fit during hiring.” Still using the family line in meetings though. Funny how that works.

If they stopped using the word “family,” it wouldn’t be so annoying. If they’re not going to treat their employees like family, they shouldn’t expect their employees to think of the company as family.

Hypocritical executives shouldn’t be surprised when employees quit.

