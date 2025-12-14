Condo Manager Had Been Ignoring An Arbitrary Law For Years At The Request Of Tenants, But When The Dictatorial HOA President Put Her Foot Down, Things Changed

Some people seek power to do good, to benefit their community and make a real difference in the world.

But other leaders? Not so much. For all the good managers, there are plenty that are only seeking glory and benefits for themselves.

And when the condo manager in this story came up against one of these bad managers, in the guise of an HOA president, they had little choice but to comply.

Eventually though, the HOA president would get called out on their thoroughly undemocratic approach.

HOA President wanted heat! I manage a condo complex in New York City. It has central A/C that, once switched to winter mode, can’t go back to cooling until spring. NYC law requires heat starting October 1st, but October swings from chilly to unseasonably warm, so we usually wait for a real cold stretch before turning it on. The tenants have been fine with this for years, since one chilly day was better than being unbearably hot for ten.

Last year, the board president lost it over a slightly chilly day towards the middle of October. She sent an email demanding we turn on the heating system immediately and stating that going forward, the heat must always be on by October 1st. She said didn’t care if other units would be uncomfortably warm, that she is the board president, and she should be comfortable in her unit.

This year, we followed her orders: on October 1st the heat went on. At the annual meeting, the tenants were furious. They wanted to know why a system that had worked for years was suddenly “broken.” The president started chewing me out, forgetting her email the previous year.

Not wanting to deal with her nonsense, I got the green light from my boss to pull up her own email on the projector. Her exact words, her exact demands. She went pale and, for the first time ever, had nothing to say. She lost her position in the election. Her replacement was very happy we called her out, and we renewed our contract for five more years.

All things turn out right in the end, and when you behave like the HOA president in this story did, you can be sure you’ll get what’s coming to you sooner or later.

She was entitled enough to demand her comfort above all others – and she got exactly what she wanted. But it came at a cost.

