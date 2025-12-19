Woman Feels Unsafe About Riding In A Car With Her Reckless Friend, So She Subtly Tries To Avoid Getting In Without Bringing Up the Real Reason

Some people are just bad drivers.

This woman has a friend whose driving makes her anxious. The same friend has been insisting on driving everyone in their group to an upcoming meet-up.

Can she get out of it? Read below and share your thoughts.

WIBTA if I refuse to drive with my friend? My one friend wants our small friend group to drive together to go to a restaurant. The thing is, she is insisting that she wants to be the driver and drive everyone. However, the problem is that I really do not feel safe with her as the driver.

She is a lovely human, and I enjoy hanging out with her, but she is a terrible driver.

This woman’s friend is a terrible driver.

The last time I saw her, I was walking and she was driving her car and crossing into a main road, halfway across the turn, she saw me, stopped, and got out to say hi to me. Luckily, no one was hurt, seeing as the turn was a hidden one and oncoming cars would not have seen her. She’s also told me that when she’s alone on the road she enjoys driving in the middle of the road for fun. And when I’ve been in her car previously with friends, she would fully turn to the backseats to talk to us, almost crashing several times.

She tried to subtly get out of riding with her but it didn’t work.

Now, I’ve said on the group chat that they don’t need to worry about me, I’ll just meet them there since I have an appointment before hand. But she insisted on just moving the meet up time so we can all drive together. The idea of driving with her on a highway makes me quite anxious and so does the idea of bringing up my problem with her driving more explicitly than I’ve been doing. Please send advice.

Forget politeness, put your safety first.

