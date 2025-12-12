Cruise Ship Employee Can’t Sleep Through Her Roommate’s Snoring, So She Records The Noise And Plays It Back While Her Roommate Is Trying To Sleep

You know what’s really weird about snoring? It doesn’t seem to bother the person who is snoring.

If you had a roommate who snored, would you learn to live with it, or would you try to find a way to show them just how big a problem their snoring really is?

In this story, one cruise ship worker is in this exact situation, and she desperately needs to be able to sleep at night. Let’s see how she deals with her roommate’s snoring.

My roommate kept snoring and refused to address it, so I recorded her and played it whenever she tried to rest. I work and live on a cruise ship, depending on the route we dock every 2 – 4 days. Have one roommate and we have bunk beds, with me on top. I’m a performer so we get to pick our roommates and my roommate never told me that she snored, very loudly too.

Nothing will block the noise.

I tried ear plugs, nope. I have big over the ear headphones and was playing music, still can hear her. I can even hear her over the ship docking and our room is near the anchor, it’s LOUD.

It gets worse.

Her snoring is not only loud it’s concerning because she chokes in her sleep too. The first time I heard it, I almost fell out my bunk to rush down and check on her thinking she was having some kind of medical emergency. I talked to her to see if we could come up with a solution and she basically shot me down, because she thought since she was sleeping fine it wasn’t a big deal. Also it’s really hard to change roommates unless something major happens, and snoring isn’t considered one of those. Despite me voicing my lack of sleep.

Desperate time, desperate measures.

I did my best to live with it, but I was fed up when I got done with a long work day (got up at 9am and didn’t get officialy done with work til 11pm) and had to be up at 6am. And the snoring only allowed me 2 hours of sleep. So I decided to record her.

Time to show her roommate what she’s been living with.

The next day when I was going to the room for a break she was there and said she was gonna take a nap. I was like okay, and as she laid down I started playing her snoring. She immediately shot up and looked at me like I was insane. When all I did was stare at her she asked me to turn it off.

She had the perfect response.

I just said “Well this is you snoring and you said it’s not a big deal, so why should I?” She gets really mad says a few choice words and leaves the room. For about 3 days whenever she tried to rest I played her own snoring back.

It worked out well.

Finally I got called in for a meeting with our manager, because roommate was mad at me. I explained my side of the story (because roommate failed to mention that she refused to address her snoring and made it seem like I was just playing loud noises for the heck of it). Roommate is angry that the manager didn’t fully take her side and even told her she was being difficult by not trying to address her snoring and brushing off my need for sleep. We ended up getting moved with new roommates though.

I feel bad for her old roommate’s new roommate.

