Customer Uses The Mobile Order Line At Chick-Fil-A Even Though She Hasn’t Ordered Yet, But She Refuses To Move Her Car So Other Customers Can Get Their Food

If you were in a mobile order line at a fast food restaurant but hadn’t actually ordered your food yet, would you insist on having your food prepared right away anyway, or would you get in the correct line and move out of the way of the other waiting customers?

In this story, one entitled woman does this exact thing and refuses to move. The situation escalates so much that the police get involved.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Entitled Woman Thinks She Owns the Drive-Thru, Throws a Tantrum, and Gets Served by Karma (and the Police) I’m at Chick-fil-A the other day. At this location, they have two drive-thru lanes—one for regular orders and one for mobile orders (where you skip the line if you use the app and scan a QR code). I always use the mobile lane because it’s way faster. Well… not today. Enter: Entitled Woman (EW). She cuts me off pulling into the lot (red flag #1), but whatever. There’s no one else in mobile lane, so it’s not a HUGE deal…

But maybe it is a HUGE deal after all.

I pull in behind her and immediately notice she’s not holding a phone to scan a QR code like a normal person. Nope, she’s sitting there, waving at the attendants. News flash: nobody monitors the mobile lane. So, naturally, she starts laying on the horn like a lunatic. an employee finally comes over.

The employee humored her, but she didn’t make it easy on him.

Before he’s even at her car, she starts barking out her order. And not a short one—this woman orders like she’s feeding an army. After ordering, she drives off without paying. The guy literally has to chase her down to get her payment. Then she pulls up to the window, where I’m still stuck RIGHT behind her, despite having scanned my code and being ready to grab my food in seconds.

She gave another employee a hard time.

The employee at the window asks her to pull around to one of the waiting spots. She refuses, saying, “No, it always takes longer if I pull around.” The employee explains (very patiently) that pulling around won’t delay her order, but it will let them serve the people behind her whose food is ready. She responds, “It’s not really fair to prepare their orders before mine when I was here first.”

The manager tried to appease her, but it didn’t go well.

The employee tries to explain how food stations work, but she interrupts, saying, “they should all be working on the first person’s order. I know you just make minimum wage, but this REALLY shouldn’t be that hard to understand.” After what feels like forever, the manager appears at the window. He leans out and very politely asks her to pull around, even promising to personally bring her food out as soon as it’s ready. To top it off, he offers her a complimentary peppermint shake as an apology for the inconvenience. And what does she do? She knocks the shake out of his hand. It goes flying everywhere—on him, inside the window, total chaos. She even has the nerve to beep her horn at him.

Talk about good timing!

Finally Karma starts to take hold. A couple minutes later, two police officers walk around the front of the drive-thru road, coming towards her. EW laughs at the manager, saying, “You REALLY called the police?” The manager calmly responds, “No ma’am, they were at the counter when I walked by covered in the shake you knocked over. They also heard your shouting and honking. I told them it was fine, but they wanted to check on the situation.”

She thought she could get away.

At this point, the officers reached her car and told her if she doesn’t pull forward and talk to them, they’ll arrest her for assault and move the car themselves. She finally pulls around… but doesn’t stop. She just speeds out of the parking lot. The police laughed. She has a very easy to remember vanity plate, and they told the manager that they’re adding obstruction of justice for failing to comply with a lawful order when they track her down.

Talk about a situation escalating quickly! All she had to do was pull forward.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this situation.

This person loved the story.

Yes, I think this list is accurate.

This is a good point.

It’s quite ironic.

A police officer weighs in.

She should’ve just taken the shake and pulled forward.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.