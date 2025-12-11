Dad Treats The Daughters From His First Marriage Better Than The Daughters From His Second Marriage, And His Younger Daughters Don’t Think That’s Fair

Imagine growing up in a big family with lots of siblings. Some of the siblings are your half siblings from your dad’s first marriage, and some of the siblings are from his current marriage to your mom.

Would you be upset if your dad spoiled the half siblings and gave them expensive gifts but didn’t treat you and your siblings the same way?

That’s what happened to the girl in this story, and she definitely didn’t think it was fair.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH :-for telling my half-sisters that the difference between us is very clear? i’m Eleni, ( 25F) My story began when I was young. I grew up in a large family, and when I say large, I mean literally large. My mom, dad, three half-sisters from my dad’s deceased wife (Sophia, Tia, and Monica), me, my two younger sisters (Noah and Nia, the twins), my unmarried aunt, my two grandmothers, and my paternal grandfather. My large family of 12 members.

Money was tight.

None of them worked except my dad, mom, and aunt. Our financial situation is rubbish. I always felt that our financial situation would have been great if my dad had stopped spending so much money on his daughters from his first wife. And when I say a lot of money, it really is. He buys them expensive things. :- Clothing and Makeup I remember one time he bought Mony a dress for $250, while he refused to give me taxi money. Gifts for no reason.

It didn’t change when they got older.

When I complained to my grandfather about my father, he told me that my sisters didn’t have a mother to care for them and that my father wanted to make up for it. And that when my sisters grew up, they would work and the situation would end. But that didn’t happen because all three of them entered private universities near our house. My father wanted to buy them cars, and of course, our situation got much worse. Noah and Nia only had two jackets for the winter, which they changed into as spare parts. As time went on, my sisters didn’t work.

Yet she was expected to get a job.

When I was 17, my father came to prepare me so I could start working at 18, pay rent, and contribute to the household expenses. The strange thing is that my entire family agreed. I asked my father why his daughters didn’t work. He told me I shouldn’t compare myself to someone who doesn’t have a mother. I told him that My mother treated them like her own children; she probably pampered them more than we did.

Life moved on.

Of course, I worked in a restaurant and at a bookstore. Noah and Nia grew up and went to different universities. Years passed, and I graduated, worked, and helped Noah and Nia. Two weeks ago, I was at work. Nia called and said she was under my new house and needed someone to open the door for her. I went home, let her in, and we sat down.

She doesn’t think her sister should have to work while she’s in school.

Suddenly, she told me that her father had kicked her out of the house because she refused to work. (For your information, Nia’s field of study is difficult and requires focus, and it’s hard for her to work while studying.) Mouni called and asked me to explain her mistake to Nia and let her work and pay her father’s rent. I cursed Mouni and told her that she was selfish like her father and that she and her siblings were spoiled in our father’s house.

They really aren’t all treated equally.

Of course, I was met with her famous crying spell. Everyone called, even Sophie the Charismatic called and asked me how I could upset her sister. And she thought there was no difference between us. I told her that the difference between us was very clear

If OP can afford to, I think she should take in her sister to help her out. Their dad sounds horrible. He shouldn’t treat the kids so unfairly.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

