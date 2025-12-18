Employee Discovers That A Video Machine’s Timecode Is Off, But It Isn’t An Easy Problem And Takes A Couple Tries To Finally Fix

Imagine working as an editor with recordings from multiple camera. You could probably imagine that it would be much harder to edit if the recordings were out of sync.

In this story, one tech support person has to solve a problem like this, and it takes two tries to find the real problem and the real solution.

Let read all about it.

Don’t trust the brochure. Or the manual. Or anything really. I was reminded recently of an elusive problem I’d tracked down in some of our nicer gear, as I started setting it up today for a new event. In commercial AV, we have two important signal sources beyond just video itself: sync and timecode. Sync is fairly self-explanatory; it is a signal dating back to the days of the Marconi-EMI television, which sets the refresh rate of your device. If you send the same sync signal to everything, it all refreshes at the same time – cameras, displays, switchers, et cetera – and you eliminate artifacts that you’d normally see when filming displays, as well as other nasty bits like screen tearing and rolling when switching sources during a live event.

Here’s how timecode works…

Timecode, conversely, is a clock signal embedded in the recording itself storing an exact time, divided by hours/minutes/seconds/frames (well, fields if we’re being pedantic, but that’s besides the point). It is used by editors in post-production to line up all the various audio and video sources – a modern substitute for the classic slate clap (which is still used as a backup by most large productions). When sync or timecode go missing (or have any kind of problem, really) people pull their hair out. Usually not me – I’m too busy setting my pants on fire and running around trying to fix the issue. What follows is a tale of one such issue…

There was an issue with the timecode.

The control room we use for our primary productions is a pretty nice system – some of the gear is temperamental on startup, admittedly, but once it’s up and running it’s set. One of the pieces of that control room is a set of external recording boxes – these are our primary record source, with a backup recorder in case of failure. Except… On day two of a major event, we discovered a small problem. The timecode didn’t match between the units. Which, of course, meant that the video for each camera had to be lined up manually before editing. And because it was a recorded live event, we didn’t have the option to do a slate clap before each recording.

It wasn’t an easy fix.

Now – if the offset between the two boxes had been consistent, we simply could have measured it, and then informed the editors of the offset. Suddenly our issue would become a minor nuisance instead of a major problem requiring hours of extra work to manually align footage. But the offset was anything but consistent; sometimes it was three frames, sometimes five, sometimes ten. I and the other techs working on the event were stumped.

They weren’t sure how the problem happened.

We’d confirmed both units were getting timecode. Signal paths were properly terminated or left unterminated as required. Oscilloscope readings of the sync and timecode signals looked good. But what about the units themselves?

He was able to fix the problem, but it didn’t last.

In a moment of desperation I took a high-shutter-speed picture of the two displays, each showing their timecode. And the readouts didn’t match… what the hell? Restarting the units fixed the problem. Lovely. That fix lasted about 24 hours… and the recordings were once again out of sync, and our chief editor would still have been pulling his hair out if he had any in the first place.

He checked again.

What the heck! I took another long look at our signal path for timecode the next day. The unit-to-unit latency made zero sense. The timecode passed from the generator directly to the first unit, and then was looped through to the seco… Oh wait.

It was an engineering problem.

Anyone who knows anything about hardware design knows that a loop-through is a physical piece of copper, and that the device providing the loop-through simply copies the signal with some sort of high-impedance repeater (I.E. an op-amp). Everybody knows that, especially engineers who design this sort of gear… right? Apparently engineers who design this sort of gear do not understand basic electronics principles or the concept of redundancy.

He explains how the problem occurred.

The “loop-through” turned out to be a software repeater, which added random amounts of delay. Not only that, but thanks to being a software repeater it doesn’t function if the unit dies – meaning that if that unit craters, anything downstream of it loses timecode as well. Aaaaaaaaaaallllll because some idiot engineer didn’t understand why op-amps were invented in the first place, or the basics of RS232 or any other bus-based signal for that matter or… You get the picture.

He was finally able to fix the problem for real.

The problem was summarily fixed after a short period of finagling with our rack’s cable salad, rewiring the second recorder box directly to our timecode generator instead of the first unit’s not-a-loop-through output. If I were a less forgiving man, I’d be booking a meeting with that engineer in my archives room, and rewiring the halon hold switch…

Fixing this problem definitely took some detective work, but it all worked out in the end.

