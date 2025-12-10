Employee Is Told He Has To Work Either Christmas Or New Year’s, So He Takes Christmas Off And Quits On January 1st

A lot of people like to take time off work over the holidays to travel and spend time with their families. If you worked at a company that required you to work either Christmas or New Year’s, which one would you choose?

In this story, one employee was in this situation, but he found a sneaky way of getting both days off.

Let’s read the whole story.

Told me I couldn’t get time off to go home for holidays, fine I quit. Several years in a row till they couldn’t be bothered with the paperwork. I worked part time throughout my studies (UK) on a zero hour contract at a club/pub/events venue. This was over a decade ago. They didn’t let folk have both Christmas and new year’s off, you had to work one of em.

But he was determined to have both holidays off.

I joined and was made supervisor shortly after cause I had common sense and figures stuff out quickly. I went home for the holidays and when that time came the first year I just said I’d quit. And did, there was no issue with finding another almost minimum wage part time job.

Rinse and repeat.

Reapplied in January as they were looking for staff. Rehired. Next holidays come around and I tell them the same thing. Same thing all over again.

Finally, they asked him not to quit.

Next year, they just tell me please don’t leave, just take whatever days off and we’ll see you again next year. I’m also great friends to this day with my favourite GM from those days, though I went and got a job in my field.

Being a rockstar employee means you can break the rules, I guess!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person knows a lot of people who do something similar.

Another person shares a story about a pizza place.

Here’s another story about needing time off over the holidays.

Another person shares a story about Halloween.

If you’re a valuable enough employee, you might be able to bend the rules.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.