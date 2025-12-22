Employee Knew Exactly How Their Overtime Pay Was Supposed To Work, But Their Bosses’ Ignorance Created Endless Frustration

One would think labor laws would be the one thing a workplace takes seriously, but many companies still can’t manage to get it right.

When one government employee kept getting slighted on their overtime pay, they found themselves in a bitter debate with their managers.

And arguing with them was like arguing with a brick wall.

Keep reading to find out what redditors thought.

Supervisor says we don’t get overtime I’ve worked for my local county government for years. Long enough to have several different supervisors. I don’t understand why every single one of them refuses to acknowledge that overtime is based on weekly pay periods and not our bi-weekly pay periods. I’m not in emergency services or anything that would actually make pay rates different. I do regular manual labor work.

Their supervisors continue to be completely clueless about how overtime works.

Even when I’ve worked the overtime in a way that still only puts me at 80 hours for the pay period and show them on my next paycheck where I get paid the overtime, they act like that doesn’t make sense and they’re gonna have to fix it. Nothing ever happens or gets “fixed” after, and they continue to act like overtime is based on the entire two-week period.

The latest conversation made this employee even angrier.

My new supervisor told me I could work 80 hours one week, take the next week off, and not get any overtime. Maybe this bothers me more than it should since I always get the overtime like I’m supposed to, but it drives me nuts. I don’t understand where they get it. Tried calling the federal Department of Labor just to ask myself, but can never get an actual person before it hangs up on me, and nobody ever calls back.

This employee can’t understand how their bosses keep getting it so wrong.

What did Reddit make of this?

It’s time to do a little more research to back up their claim.

This commenter can’t even understand where these managers are coming from.

Maybe this employee is looking for help in the wrong place.

Maybe the employee could get answers directly from the source.

It’s wild how many people in charge don’t understand the basics of the system they enforce.

If management refuses to learn the law, then that’s on them.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.