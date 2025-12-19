Employee Opened An Equipment Box That A Retiring User Returned To Them, And It Exploded In Front Of Him Like A Huge Jack-In-The-Box

Office equipment should be returned in one piece… and without jump scares.

This employee had a coworker who was retiring, so the coworker returned his work-from-home equipment.

He opened his coworker’s monitor box and was shocked to witness what happened.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Monitor in the Box About a week ago, a user was retiring. This user and I were friendly with each other. So, I was kinda bummed they were leaving. They brought back everything in the boxes we gave them for remote work.

This employee opened the box, and the screen popped out in front of him.

I go to open the monitor box. And the entire thing explodes open, scaring the bejeezus out of me. It nearly launched the monitor off the table. I barely caught it from sliding off my table.

It was like a makeshift jack-in-the-box!

The user didn’t know how to take the monitor off the stand or base. So they just pushed the monitor to the lowest height, compressing the hell out of the spring base. They threw it into the monitor box it originally came in. It created a makeshift “Jack in the Box.”

He and the user shared a laugh one last time.

After awhile, I figured out what the hell had happened. So I went to tell the user. We were able to share a laugh one last time.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Lol. Here’s a funny comment.

This one thinks a CRT monitor can be funnier.

Finally, here’s a similar thought.

Some boxes contain shocking surprises!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.