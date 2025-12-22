Some people rely on the Internet too much, even during life-and-death situations.

This employee, working as an ISP tech support, received a call from a woman during a major fire in the Midwest.

He learned that she wanted to know if it was time to evacuate, so she had to look it up on “the Internet.”

I am the Internet. I used to work Tier 2 tech support for a major ISP. Although I was located in the Northeast region. We handled calls from all over the country. One of my favorite calls came from the Midwest.

This employee got a call from a woman who lives in an area that was currently having major fires.

Although we got a briefing for any major outages in our area, we never got the same briefing for spillover calls. A call came from a woman in the Midwest. At that time, there were major fires in the area. She called in because she was having trouble with her internet. I used my tools but couldn’t query her modem.

The woman verified that they had no power due to the fires.

So, I dug a little deeper and found her area was having a major power outage. This meant the modem had no power. Therefore, I couldn’t see it. When I asked her about it, she said yes. The power was out in the house and it was due to the fires.

She wanted to know if it was time to evacuate, so she had to ask “the Internet.”

She said she was trying to evacuate. But she needed to get on the internet to find out when it was time to go. Smoke was starting to come into her house. And since I’m “the internet,” she thought she’d call me.

He authoritatively told her to evacuate now!

I said, “Ma’am, being the internet, I am telling you that you should evacuate now. Go to your evacuation location, and you’ll be fine.” She said, “Oh, thank you” and hung up the phone. I must always remember to use my power as the internet responsibly.

Apparently, people would ask him if he was “the Internet,” and he would tell them yes.

To add, when I answered the call, she said: “Are you the internet?” I’ve gotten this question many times. So found it was easier to just say, “Yes.”

