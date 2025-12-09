Employee Tried To Stay On Topic, But A Customer Forced A Conversation About His Wife’s “Beautiful TV Feet”

Some retail interactions are a little odd, but others are downright bizarre.

One phone salesman and his trainee were about to learn that firsthand when a customer insisted they admire his wife’s “famous” feet.

What unfolded next felt more like a meme than an actual workday.

Surely YOU’RE a foot guy right? I work inside a big box store selling phones. I was helping train a new employee when a couple came up. So we greeted them and asked what we could do for them.

They’re asking about some of our services, and before I could say anything the gentleman asked me a question. He asked me and my coworker if we recognize his wife. We say, “Um, no sir.” He tells us that she has the most beautiful feet on television. “Go ahead… look at them!!” We’re like, “Oh… umm…”

The gentleman then asked my coworker, “What, don’t you like feet?” My coworker said, “No sir, not really his thing.” So the customer turned to me and asked, “SURELY you’re a foot guy, right?” I was like, “Umm… no sir.” “So… about this service you’re wanting?”

The guy went on and on about how it’s a dang shame that we don’t have any “feet guys” working, and how he’s had our service for years and never been more disappointed. This felt like the “Sir, this is Wendy’s…” meme. As a retail salesman, that has got to be the weirdest experience I’ve encountered.

