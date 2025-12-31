Employee Wants To Work As Much Overtime As Possible, But His Pregnant Wife Thinks He Works Too Much Already

Imagine being married with kids, and your wife is pregnant. If she asked you to stop working so much overtime, would you listen to her or ignore her request and work as much overtime as possible?

In this story, one man is in this exact situation, and he is having a hard time turning down overtime. He’s wondering if that’s a problem.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for doing overtime on my babies due date? OK, so me and my wife have recently moved and taken out a large mortgage which has doubled our monthly payment. We moved as we are having our second child any day now so we needed the extra bedroom and the extra space. My wife is self employed and due to the nature of her work has been on maternity leave since around March. This has left me paying for all of our monthly expenses. Our monthly outgoings are reasonably high due to having a few credit cards etc outstanding.

He’s wondering if he should work overtime.

My wife complains that I’m doing too much overtime at the minute, especially as she’s home alone with our 4 year old while 9 months pregnant. But we did come to an understanding that I’d have to work a little extra while she’s off on maternity. I’ve been offered the opportunity to do an overtime shift tomorrow (the due date). As this would take me over the hours I’m allowed to work, I’d also get a paid day off the following week. We had made some plans for tomorrow but nothing that couldn’t be done the following week instead. So, AITA for agreeing to work tomorrow?

I think he should stay home with his wife or do whatever plans they had instead of working overtime. The baby is almost here, and she wants him to stop working so much and help her out. He needs to prioritize his family.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

