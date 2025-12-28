Employee Was Always Ready To Help IT Requests, But He Realized That His Coworkers Will Call, Text, And Complain Instead Of Submitting A Simple Support Ticket

IT support works best when employees follow simple procedures.

This employee struggles because his coworkers refuse to submit tickets through the proper portal.

Instead, they would call him directly on Teams or his mobile phone.

After more than an hour, the problem would remain unresolved because they wouldn’t follow the procedure..

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Some people really will…. They will really do anything and everything… except put in a support request. We have a portal they can self-submit. There is an email listener that will create the ticket in their name. All they have to do is utilize them.

This man would remind his coworkers to submit a ticket.

I tell them, “I’m on another call,” or “Hey, please do this so the team can be aware of it.” Then they try to call me directly on Teams, but I’m on a Teams call. Or they think they have the magic beans and call my mobile number directly. Which has a voicemail to please submit a ticket because I’m not available. But they’ll still give a running play-by-play on Teams about how this wasn’t the way it used to be.

90 minutes later, and they still hadn;t submitted the ticket.

I apologize if this is ranty, but 90 minutes later, they still haven’t put in a ticket. I enjoy helping the people in my company, but for the love of FSM, please… pretty please… submit a ticket. For those that will comment, “Put one in for them,” I agree, to a point. The entire point of my responses to put in a ticket is framed specifically about me not being available.

How hard is it to submit a ticket, really?

