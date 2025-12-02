Employee Was Turned Down For A Raise, So They Worked Overtime Without Their Boss’ Approval To Make Extra Money Until The Raise Was Approved

Hey, whatever it takes to stack that cash, right?

Won’t give me a raise? I will claim all the overtime I can then. “Many years ago I worked in the control room of a private ambulance company. I was working overnight which meant I never really saw a manager and had to do everything on my own. Literally I would be the only one in the office. Then the company won some new contracts and all of a sudden I had actual co-workers.

But very quickly I found out they were earning more than me, about £1000 per year difference. And there were two of them doing about two thirds of the work I was doing alone. So I did what anyone would do and asked if I could get a pay bump to match my new colleagues, only to be told no. So instead I went and looked closely at my contract. Which stated I was only paid for 11 hours a night, with the expectation of an unpaid hour for the overnight approximation of lunch.

But you see dear reader, I had been working for a full 12 hours, because I had no one to cover me, and technically I still didn’t because different contracts and areas of operation. So I looked up the overtime policy, and the forms. I printed off a stack and filled them in to cover my entire shift pattern, and claim for my hours lunch that I couldn’t take. Then I made sure they were submitted every week to get my extra pay.

Eventually they gave me my raise but I carried on claiming until they hired someone to work with me and I couldn’t claim anymore. But the damage was done and the bad manager that couldn’t understand why I wanted equal pay for an equal job “moved on”. It still makes me smile to think how much money I must have cost them for trying to screw me over.”

