Employee Who Has Worked Too Much Overtime Temporarily Forgets Where She Is, So A Customer Reminds Her

Ever been at work for so long you forgot where you were? So, for context, I work in a craft store. I’ve been there for about a month and I’m new to retail. The other night, I was working overtime, pulling about a 9 1/2 hour shift. At this point, I was on hour 7. I hadn’t taken a break, and I was feeling hangry.

So, I’m working the floor and a couple of people ask me where a particular item is. I’m unsure where it’s at, so I ask someone on my walkie. I’m told by another coworker what section it’s in and take the customers there.

While I’m there, they mention that the item they want isn’t the size they want. Everything we have is too big. So, I say, “Have you tried [store I work at]?” One of them responds, “We’re in [store I work at].”

For a moment, I’m completely baffled, then snap back to reality and say, “Oh, I’m so sorry. I meant to say ‘Have you tried [this other craft store] or [that other craft store]?’ I’ve been here for so long that I literally forgot where I was.” Luckily, they were polite about my brain fart, but I’m so embarrassed I did that.

